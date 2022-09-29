Senior Python Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

YOUR ability to craft elegant & optimal code as a Senior Python Developer is sought by a global provider of cutting-edge AI Solutions to join its team where you will work on an intelligence model, a graph-based tool that managed the conversation flow and is used by clients to design conversations. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science or related discipline, have solid Software Development including experience in software architecture, design patterns, algorithms and data structures, microservice architecture. You will require strong Python (multiprocessing/multithreading), Websocket, Tornado, Docker, CI/CD and preferably MySQL & PostgreSQL.

Degree in Computer Science or related field.

Solid experience in Software Development.

Strong skills in Python (multiprocessing / multithreading).

Experience in software architecture, design patterns, algorithms and data structures, microservice architecture.

Able to write elegant and optimal code as well as refactor existing code to meet high design standards.

Experience with Websocket, Tornado.

Good relational database experience – MySQL and PostgreSQL preferred.

Experience with Docker.

Experience building or using CI/CD development tools/pipelines.

Exposure to deployment of Machine Learning / Deep Learning models.

Frontend Development experience in JavaScript and [URL Removed] with Kubernetes, Jenkins, RabbitMQ, Celery.

Experience with asyncio, Peewee and WTForms.

Effective communication skills in a geographically dispersed team.

