Step up your surveillance game with Seagate SkyHawk™

When looking for a hard drive to power your CCTV security network, a standard HDD won’t do the trick, as the need for always-on operational demand and high-definition images is simply too high. Surveillance drives are specifically focused on mass data and speed – and boast a couple of extra useful features.

Seagate has extensive experience in manufacturing drives that are purpose-built for surveillance applications, and with their SkyHawk™ and SkyHawk AI™ drives, users are spoiled for choice. “With vandalism, cyber-threats, and natural disasters on the rise – users can rest assured knowing that they will not lose any key data under the protective wings of the Seagate SkyHawk™ drives as Seagate focused specifically on safety and security during the design process.” – Simone Beck, Seagate Brand Manager and Pinnacle ICT

Choose between the Seagate SkyHawk™ and SkyHawk AI™ drives

Although both drives look similar with regards to form factor, there are a few distinguishable differences.

SkyHawk™ drives were designed for DVR and NVR systems and can leverage up to 8TB. Rescue Data Recovery Services as well as Rotational Vibration Sensors are only available on the 4 – 8TB capacity drives, excluding the smaller capacity units. The SkyHawkTM drive provides a workload rating of 180TB per year, with a 3-year limited warranty and in-house data recovery.

Moving across to the SkyHawk AI™ drives which are optimised for use in video analytics and imaging applications and range from a capacity of 8 -20TB. As with the SkyHawk™ drives, SkyHawk AI™ comes equipped with Rescue Data Recovery Services as well as Rotational Vibration Sensors, but what sets the two apart is that on the AI drives, this is available across the range. The SkyHawk AI™ also comes equipped with optimized AI streaming across 32 streams and has a workload rating more than triple that of the SkyHawk™ drives – 550 TB/yr. The SkyHawk AI™ also provides an additional 2-year limited warranty.

Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services

Both the Seagate SkyHawk™ and SkyHawk AI™ drives include Rescue Data Recovery Services which defend users against data loss, giving them peace of mind no matter the threat. Rescue Data Recovery Services allow users to have access to a team of experts who can assist them with data recovery should a loss occur. The service also includes one in-lab data recovery attempt and an encrypted storage device containing your recovered data if recovery is successful, which is highly likely as Seagate boasts a 95% success rate for in-house SSD and HDD data recovery.

For more information on Seagate solutions, contact SimoneB@pinnacle.co.za or call 011 265 300.