Angular Web Developer

Role Purpose:

We are looking for an exceptional individual to build web applications using Angular 7+ with an enthusiasm for building web front end applications. Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development, and deployment. The ideal candidate will not just be an outstanding web developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation, and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery. The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, unit testing, trouble shooting and performance optimizations. The candidate will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small agile development team (squad) – Tribe and Chapter Model. The candidate will collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle. This includes brainstorm, contribution to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems. Must be able to work independently, effectively, and efficiently in a collaborative agile environment with scrum masters, solution engineers, designers, and developers.

Key Roles, Responsibilities and Skills / Competencies:

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS

Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behavior subjects, services, Angular routing

Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor

Experience in creating Re-usable Web component

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation, and deployment (end-to-end).

Solid understanding with API architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g., Web Services (REST & JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.

Good experience with integrated system environments

Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.

Proven ability as a problem-solver

Self-driven, self-starter, technology leader, and able to work independently.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs Visual Studio Code Git Azure Devops SonarQube Nexus

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.

You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.

Desired Skills:

Angular 4+

CSS

HTML5

JavaScript

Typescript

