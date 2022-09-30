Business Analyst

Our Client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst with minimum 5 years’ in

  • Business Analysis or similar role.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
  • Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions
  • Excellent documentation skills
  • Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
  • Experience working in an Agile Development Environment.
  • Experience working with Project Management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
  • A solid track record of following through on commitments.
  • Excellent planning, organizational and Time Management skills.

Key responsibilities:

  • Evaluation of business processes
  • Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.
  • Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.
  • Leading ongoing reviews of processes and making suggestions for optimization.
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.
  • Performing requirement analysis
  • Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders
  • Be able to effectively communicate with external clients
  • Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications
  • Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff
  • Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients
  • Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.
  • Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Beneficial Experience:

  • Knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
  • Software development experience
  • Experience in Databases (Data types, modeling, querying, etc)

Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations)
Location Preference – Pretoria

Desired Skills:

  • Business Processes
  • Development
  • UML
  • Optimization
  • Analysis
  • Version Control
  • Databases

