Business Analyst – Remote Remote

Business Analyst

Secure your future with this manufacturing giant

A Large ICT company is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team. Join the best minds in town!

Minimum Requirements:

BCom in Account in or equivalent would be beneficial

Project management

Must have ERP system experience

Microsoft experience would be beneficial

Strong problems solving skills

Desired Skills:

BCom

ERP system

