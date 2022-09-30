Commercial Analyst – Western Cape Brooklyn

The Junior Commercial Analyst is responsible for the commercial and financial analytics reporting requirements of the business. Supporting the Head of Commercial to drive and guide the analytical engine of the company to provide insights and support ‘optimal’ business decision making.

Collate all operational and business data analysis including new promotions; new stores openings; by product/area/store profitability; product margins, store incentives

Compilation of the weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reporting including annotations and references to the Head of Commercial

Qliksense administration – ensuring uploads run timeously, product allocations per category are accurate and match source data

Ad hoc reporting and analysis as required

Market research and competitor analysisJob Types: Full-time, Permanent

Ability to commute/relocate:

Cape Town, Western Cape: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)Education:

Bachelors (Preferred)Experience:

Finance/Analytics/Reporting: 2 years (Required)Language:

English and/or Afrikaans (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

Financial analysis

