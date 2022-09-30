Desktop Support Technician at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Desktop Support Technician.

The position is based in Cape Town and is a 3 month [URL Removed] project will span from October to end Dec and potentially in January.

The Desktop Support Technician is responsible for providing desktop support to end-users including 2nd Level Application and Technical Support to Users remotely and via personal interaction and responsible for resolving all end-user IT incidents/ requests related to end user devices and software including ticket management with SLA parameters.

Requirements

Provide end user software support for Windows and Apple Mac Operating relating to UEM migration requirements

Configure and install software onto end user devices

Provide VIP support to client’s executive members

Troubleshoot software and hardware related incidents related to the migration project

Perform application troubleshooting and support relating to the migration project

Work with internal resources to facilitate the success of the migration project

Liaise with end users to effectively migrate them to the new solution

Keep users informed of priority changes and timing of appointments

Provide support both at a soft engagement and technical to the Users

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or a related field required

3 -5 Years within an IT Desktop Support environment

MCSE (advantageous)

AppleMac Certification (advantageous)

Relevant IT diploma (advantageous)

ITIL Foundation (advantageous)

O365, Windows10 and 11 and strong troubleshooting skill

Desired Skills:

UEM

ITIL

MCSE

AppleMac

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position