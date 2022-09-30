Desktop Support Technician at Sabenza IT

Sep 30, 2022

Our client is looking for a Desktop Support Technician.

The position is based in Cape Town and is a 3 month [URL Removed] project will span from October to end Dec and potentially in January.

The Desktop Support Technician is responsible for providing desktop support to end-users including 2nd Level Application and Technical Support to Users remotely and via personal interaction and responsible for resolving all end-user IT incidents/ requests related to end user devices and software including ticket management with SLA parameters.

Requirements

  • Provide end user software support for Windows and Apple Mac Operating relating to UEM migration requirements
  • Configure and install software onto end user devices
  • Provide VIP support to client’s executive members
  • Troubleshoot software and hardware related incidents related to the migration project
  • Perform application troubleshooting and support relating to the migration project
  • Work with internal resources to facilitate the success of the migration project
  • Liaise with end users to effectively migrate them to the new solution
  • Keep users informed of priority changes and timing of appointments
  • Provide support both at a soft engagement and technical to the Users

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or a related field required
  • 3 -5 Years within an IT Desktop Support environment
  • MCSE (advantageous)
  • AppleMac Certification (advantageous)
  • Relevant IT diploma (advantageous)
  • ITIL Foundation (advantageous)
  • O365, Windows10 and 11 and strong troubleshooting skill

Desired Skills:

  • UEM
  • ITIL
  • MCSE
  • AppleMac

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.