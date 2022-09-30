Desktop Support Technician at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Desktop Support Technician.
The position is based in Cape Town and is a 3 month [URL Removed] project will span from October to end Dec and potentially in January.
The Desktop Support Technician is responsible for providing desktop support to end-users including 2nd Level Application and Technical Support to Users remotely and via personal interaction and responsible for resolving all end-user IT incidents/ requests related to end user devices and software including ticket management with SLA parameters.
Requirements
- Provide end user software support for Windows and Apple Mac Operating relating to UEM migration requirements
- Configure and install software onto end user devices
- Provide VIP support to client’s executive members
- Troubleshoot software and hardware related incidents related to the migration project
- Perform application troubleshooting and support relating to the migration project
- Work with internal resources to facilitate the success of the migration project
- Liaise with end users to effectively migrate them to the new solution
- Keep users informed of priority changes and timing of appointments
- Provide support both at a soft engagement and technical to the Users
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or a related field required
- 3 -5 Years within an IT Desktop Support environment
- MCSE (advantageous)
- AppleMac Certification (advantageous)
- Relevant IT diploma (advantageous)
- ITIL Foundation (advantageous)
- O365, Windows10 and 11 and strong troubleshooting skill
Desired Skills:
- UEM
- ITIL
- MCSE
- AppleMac
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years