Dispute Resolution / Functional Specialist

Dispute Resolution / Functional Specialist

About the Position

The Litigation and Alternative Resolution Division nationally has vacancies for skilled tax. Dispute Resolution Reviewers / Functional Specialists (X50) as driven by the company Strategic Intent and Vision 2024. Candidates should possess excellent knowledge and interpretation of the company functional policies and procedures, including monitoring their consistent application within the organisation. You should also have a sound knowledge and understanding of the various taxes administered by the company and, to apply and interpret the legislative framework effectively and accurately. Successful candidates should have an excellent ability to demonstrate concern for taxpayer expectations and needs. Further, successful candidates should possess excellent research, analytical, attention to detail and written and verbal communication skills to facilitate various Dispute Resolution proceedings and conclude legal agreements.

Job Purpose

To conduct reviews of standard disputed tax assessments or decisions to ensure the correct application of the relevant legislation and ultimate resolution of the tax dispute.

Qualifications & Experience:

National Diploma in Auditing, Accounting and Taxation

3-5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 2-3 years ideally at knowledge worker level

Minimum Functional Requirements

Legal Requirement: Need to have a National Diploma with knowledge of the workings of the various tax types and the application of tax legislation in order to review the correctness of a disputed tax assessment.

Job Outputs:

Process:

Conduct standard reviews of disputed tax assessments and decisions to ensure compliance and the correct application with the relevant acts.

Prepare and present submissions to relevant disputes committees.

Assist with meetings and consultations with internal and external clients with regard to the finalisation of the company legal documents and agreements.

Consider the merits of disputes and initiate negotiations with clients, with the aim to resolve disputes as well as the drafting of correspondence and simple agreements, within policy / legislative guidelines, to give effect to the resolution of disputes.

Be informed on related acts and regulations that might impact on own work.

Ensure quality of work content, minimise mistakes and continuously improve quality and standards

Plan and organise own work tasks within area of work.

Ensure that completed work adhere to relevant policies, procedures, governance and legislative requirements and report on deviations & discrepancies.

Be informed on related acts and regulations that might impact on own work.

Keep up to date records of completed work.

Ensure quality of work content, minimise mistakes and continuously improve quality and standards.

Deliver operating results within predefined quality, volume and time standards.

Constantly align own work method to changes in work requirements, procedures, policies, processes, and delivery systems to meet contracted targets.

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and the company role players to achieve predefined objectives.

Governance:

Implement and provide input into the development of governance, compliance, integrity, and ethics processes within area of specialisation.

Ensure that completed work adhere to relevant policies, procedures, governance and legislative requirements and report on deviations & discrepancies.

People:

Drive own performance in order to achieve work outputs in line with required response time, quality and service delivery standards.

Integrate new knowledge attained through formal and informal learning opportunities in the execution of your job.

Finance:

Adhere to specified polices, standards and procedures to prevent wastage on resources and report violations.

Client:

Ensure client satisfaction by delivering a service that is consistent, seamless and error free.

Behavioural competencies

Operational Dispute Review

Tax Knowledge

Planning & Organising

Quality Orientation

Standard Operating Procedure Compliance

Technical competencies

Commitment to Continuous Learning

Commitment to Higher Purposes

Honesty and Integrity

Leading and Living the Vision and Values

Organisational Awareness

Desired Skills:

Auditing Function

Accounting Tax

Finished Articles

Learn more/Apply for this position