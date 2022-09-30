FIXED INCOME ANALYST

Under supervision, manages fixed income portfolios, researches, and recommends various investment vehicles (with a primary emphasis on fixed income – credit analysis) for client investment.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS



Knowledge of financial procedures and practices

Knowledge of financial reporting and Regulation 28 reporting

Knowledge of Investment accounting, standards and procedures

Knowledge of Investments

In-depth knowledge of a wide variety of valuation methodologies

Excellent quantitative abilities.

Financial system knowledge

REQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION/TRAINING



Bachelor’s Degree (major in economics, business, or finance preferred)

Studying towards CFA or CA(SA) will be advantageous

REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE



At least 4 to 5 years job-related experience

Sound understanding of economic and investment theory and practices

CRITICAL DELIVERABLES

1.Research, analysis and making recommendations

Researches and evaluates market conditions, analyses trends to identify potential investment opportunities, potential risks and make appropriate investment decisions.

Sources, filters, and analyses information in order to calculate the fair value of listed fixed income and credit securities.

Attends investor meetings and Investment Analyst Society presentations, presenting cases for investment.

Benchmarks company performance both domestically and globally.

Evidence of research, analysis of listed fixed income securities.

2.Maintain and update valuation models

Develops and maintains quantitative/analytic Sovereign and credit models, conducting sensitivity analysis.

Manages and maintains updated valuation models.

Manages and maintains listed securities ranking model.

Updates and build financial models.

Updated and well-maintained fixed income and credit valuation models

3.Communicate with key stakeholders

Keeps abreast of current affairs and listed security industry changes and opportunities, in order to make quick and informed recommendations.

Participates and prepares for business meetings with team and management in the listed securities space.

Updates internal research platform/dashboard on listed security investments.

Provides detailed feedback on the listed securities which includes performance and key results.

Portfolio managers communicated with regarding analysis performed. Research and provided to the portfolio management team.

Stakeholder satisfaction driven by providing expert advise and accurate feedback reports provided based on advanced knowledge of fixed income markets.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

LEADERSHIP

Purposeful Leadership

Creates clear strategic direction

Builds high performing teams

Propels and Empowers others to succeed

SELF MASTERY

Emotionally Intelligent

Takes accountability

Act with courage

Resilient

Values diversity

EXECUTES WITH EXCELLENCE

Solution focused

Collaborates Effectively

Judgment and Decision-making

Gains Insight through Analytics

Drives Results

CUSTOMER CENTRIC

Customer Connectedness

Creative Problem-solving

Champions EPPF brand and reputation

AGILE

Adaptable to change

Deals with ambiguity

Learning agility

Innovates for Value

Digitally Savvy

Desired Skills:

