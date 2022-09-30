FIXED INCOME ANALYST – Gauteng Turffontein

Under supervision, manages fixed income portfolios, researches, and recommends various investment vehicles (with a primary emphasis on fixed income – credit analysis) for client investment.
TECHNICAL COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
- Knowledge of financial procedures and practices
- Knowledge of financial reporting and Regulation 28 reporting
- Knowledge of Investment accounting, standards and procedures
- Knowledge of Investments
- In-depth knowledge of a wide variety of valuation methodologies
- Excellent quantitative abilities.
- Financial system knowledge
REQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION/TRAINING
- Bachelor’s Degree (major in economics, business, or finance preferred)
- Studying towards CFA or CA(SA) will be advantageous
REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE
- At least 4 to 5 years job-related experience
- Sound understanding of economic and investment theory and practices
CRITICAL DELIVERABLES
1.Research, analysis and making recommendations
- Researches and evaluates market conditions, analyses trends to identify potential investment opportunities, potential risks and make appropriate investment decisions.
- Sources, filters, and analyses information in order to calculate the fair value of listed fixed income and credit securities.
- Attends investor meetings and Investment Analyst Society presentations, presenting cases for investment.
- Benchmarks company performance both domestically and globally.
- Evidence of research, analysis of listed fixed income securities.
2.Maintain and update valuation models
- Develops and maintains quantitative/analytic Sovereign and credit models, conducting sensitivity analysis.
- Manages and maintains updated valuation models.
- Manages and maintains listed securities ranking model.
- Updates and build financial models.
- Updated and well-maintained fixed income and credit valuation models
3.Communicate with key stakeholders
- Keeps abreast of current affairs and listed security industry changes and opportunities, in order to make quick and informed recommendations.
- Participates and prepares for business meetings with team and management in the listed securities space.
- Updates internal research platform/dashboard on listed security investments.
- Provides detailed feedback on the listed securities which includes performance and key results.
- Portfolio managers communicated with regarding analysis performed. Research and provided to the portfolio management team.
- Stakeholder satisfaction driven by providing expert advise and accurate feedback reports provided based on advanced knowledge of fixed income markets.
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
LEADERSHIP
Purposeful Leadership
Creates clear strategic direction
Builds high performing teams
Propels and Empowers others to succeed
SELF MASTERY
Emotionally Intelligent
Takes accountability
Act with courage
Resilient
Values diversity
EXECUTES WITH EXCELLENCE
Solution focused
Collaborates Effectively
Judgment and Decision-making
Gains Insight through Analytics
Drives Results
CUSTOMER CENTRIC
Customer Connectedness
Creative Problem-solving
Champions EPPF brand and reputation
AGILE
Adaptable to change
Deals with ambiguity
Learning agility
Innovates for Value
Digitally Savvy
Desired Skills:
- Drives Results
- Creative Problem-solving
- Emotionally Intelligent