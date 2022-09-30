Front end developer

Front End Developer

Produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.

Design, build and maintain usable web applications.

Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.

Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

Qualifications:

At least 5 years’ work experience in front end development

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent); preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate degrees.

At least 2 to 3 years’ experience the following: React React Hooks TypeScript Redux Styled Components

Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Desired Skills:

React

React Hooks

TypeScript

Redux

Styled Components

