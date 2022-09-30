IT Support Specialist

Our Client based in Pinelands, Cape Town is seeking a Lead Support Specialist to join their growing Team.
Key responsibilities:
- Maintain and support all Linux Server Environment, provide system support
- Maintain and support Kubernetes and Rancher micro-services infrastructure and hosting platform
- Responsible for capacity monitoring
- Complete daily system health checks
- Maintain system diagrams and relevant system documentation
- Manage end-to-end patch management, security of compliance of Linux Server environment
- Maintain and manage servers utilizing Salt
- Disaster recovery and business continuity
- Manage SFTP accounts, integrations and application requests
- Monitoring and Management of Infrastructure and backups
- Network, firewall rules changes, management, troubleshooting and integrations
- Manage certificates on Linux and AS400 systems
- Leads others in technical initiatives across /environments
Additional support requirements:
- Communicates effectively regarding support-related activities.
- Pro-actively monitors the production environment.
- Provides 24 x 7 first-line standby / support for production environments.
- Participates in software and/or hardware upgrades.
Skills, Qualifications and Experience required:
- Linux certification
- AWS Certification
- Matric qualification
- Appropriate IT qualification or more than 5yrs experiences in a similar role
- 5-6 years practical technical support experience. Broader knowledge across platforms.
- Knowledge of web application hosting (Tomcat, Java)
- Knowledge of DevOps tools and systems (Jenkins, Nexus, SVN, GitLab) adventurous
- A good understanding of any of IT Maintenance and Support functions
- DR facilitation and roll-out management
- Expedition of infrastructure upgrades
Skills:
Apache Tomcat, Citrix XenApp, Citrix XenClient, Citrix XenServer, DevOps, Disaster Recovery (DR), Hardware Upgrades, Information Technology (IT) Support, Infrastructure Automation, Java, Kubernetes, Production Environment, Systems Support, Ubuntu Linux Server, Windows System Administration
Desired Skills:
- Apache Tomcat
- Citrix XenApp
- Citrix XenClient
- Citrix XenServer
- DevOps
- Disaster Recovery (DR)
- Hardware Upgrades
- Information Technology (IT) Support
- Infrastructure Automation
- Java
- Kubernetes
- Production Environment
- Systems Support
- Ubuntu Linux Server
- Windows System Administration
About The Employer:
The Lead IT Support specialist is responsible for day to day support and maintenance of OMF’s applications and database infrastructure that are hosted across XenServer, Linux, Kubernetes and AWS platforms.