IT Support Specialist

Our Client based in Pinelands, Cape Town is seeking a Lead Support Specialist to join their growing Team.

Key responsibilities:

Maintain and support all Linux Server Environment, provide system support

Maintain and support Kubernetes and Rancher micro-services infrastructure and hosting platform

Responsible for capacity monitoring

Complete daily system health checks

Maintain system diagrams and relevant system documentation

Manage end-to-end patch management, security of compliance of Linux Server environment

Maintain and manage servers utilizing Salt

Disaster recovery and business continuity

Manage SFTP accounts, integrations and application requests

Monitoring and Management of Infrastructure and backups

Network, firewall rules changes, management, troubleshooting and integrations

Manage certificates on Linux and AS400 systems

Leads others in technical initiatives across /environments

Additional support requirements:

Communicates effectively regarding support-related activities.

Pro-actively monitors the production environment.

Provides 24 x 7 first-line standby / support for production environments.

Participates in software and/or hardware upgrades.

Skills, Qualifications and Experience required:

Linux certification

AWS Certification

Matric qualification

Appropriate IT qualification or more than 5yrs experiences in a similar role

5-6 years practical technical support experience. Broader knowledge across platforms.

Knowledge of web application hosting (Tomcat, Java)

Knowledge of DevOps tools and systems (Jenkins, Nexus, SVN, GitLab) adventurous

A good understanding of any of IT Maintenance and Support functions

DR facilitation and roll-out management

Expedition of infrastructure upgrades

Skills:

Apache Tomcat, Citrix XenApp, Citrix XenClient, Citrix XenServer, DevOps, Disaster Recovery (DR), Hardware Upgrades, Information Technology (IT) Support, Infrastructure Automation, Java, Kubernetes, Production Environment, Systems Support, Ubuntu Linux Server, Windows System Administration

Desired Skills:

Apache Tomcat

Citrix XenApp

Citrix XenClient

Citrix XenServer

DevOps

Disaster Recovery (DR)

Hardware Upgrades

Information Technology (IT) Support

Infrastructure Automation

Java

Kubernetes

Production Environment

Systems Support

Ubuntu Linux Server

Windows System Administration

About The Employer:

The Lead IT Support specialist is responsible for day to day support and maintenance of OMF’s applications and database infrastructure that are hosted across XenServer, Linux, Kubernetes and AWS platforms.

Learn more/Apply for this position