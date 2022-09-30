Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive Industry currently has 10+ openings for Java Developers. These positions range from intermediate to expert levels and is based in the Gauteng region being hybrid (2 days a week on-site). These positions are all long-term renewable contract opportunities for the next 3 years.
If you are a solid Java Developer with experience in Spring Boot and J2EE, kindly send through your latest cv and I will be in contact to discuss the role in more detail and get your application across.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- spring boot
- Java Development
- Spring Framework
- Core Java
- Java 8
- J2EE