Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 30, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive Industry currently has 10+ openings for Java Developers. These positions range from intermediate to expert levels and is based in the Gauteng region being hybrid (2 days a week on-site). These positions are all long-term renewable contract opportunities for the next 3 years.

If you are a solid Java Developer with experience in Spring Boot and J2EE, kindly send through your latest cv and I will be in contact to discuss the role in more detail and get your application across.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • spring boot
  • Java Development
  • Spring Framework
  • Core Java
  • Java 8
  • J2EE

