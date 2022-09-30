Junior Business Analyst

Our Client is looking for talented Junior Business Analyst to join their growing team. This a fantastic permanent opportunity, that would take a hybrid approch i.e 1 or 2 days in office per week.

Location: Richards Bay

Requirements:

Minimum 2 years’ super-user experience in business process software (Sales Force; Microsoft Power Apps; Power Automate; SharePoint etc.)

Understanding of module principles, controls and business processes are required

Project Management, Report Writing and Customer Orientation (internal)

Managing Resources

Commercial Effectiveness, Controlling Progress

Business Orientation

Experience as a project team member on a full lifecycle system process implementation on Salesforce

Responsibilities:

Administration and configuration within Salesforce environment

Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment

Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement

Align business requirements with Business Process Best Practice

Enable data migration from legacy system to current Business Process system

Assist with module configuration

Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business

Define, execute and approval of simulation testing

Design, develop and provision of training solutions

Train Users in existing and new processes

Ensure accurate recordkeeping

Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time

Communicate competently, verbally and in writing, in official business language – English

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

Power Apps

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position