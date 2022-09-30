Junior Business Analyst

Sep 30, 2022

Our Client is looking for talented Junior Business Analyst to join their growing team. This a fantastic permanent opportunity, that would take a hybrid approch i.e 1 or 2 days in office per week.

Location: Richards Bay

Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 years’ super-user experience in business process software (Sales Force; Microsoft Power Apps; Power Automate; SharePoint etc.)
  • Understanding of module principles, controls and business processes are required
  • Project Management, Report Writing and Customer Orientation (internal)
  • Managing Resources
  • Commercial Effectiveness, Controlling Progress
  • Business Orientation
  • Experience as a project team member on a full lifecycle system process implementation on Salesforce

Responsibilities:

  • Administration and configuration within Salesforce environment
  • Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
  • Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment
  • Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement
  • Align business requirements with Business Process Best Practice
  • Enable data migration from legacy system to current Business Process system
  • Assist with module configuration
  • Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business
  • Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
  • Design, develop and provision of training solutions
  • Train Users in existing and new processes
  • Ensure accurate recordkeeping
  • Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time
  • Communicate competently, verbally and in writing, in official business language – English

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Salesforce
  • Power Apps
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.