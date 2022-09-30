Junior Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Our Client is looking for talented Junior Business Analyst to join their growing team. This a fantastic permanent opportunity, that would take a hybrid approch i.e 1 or 2 days in office per week.
Location: Richards Bay
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years’ super-user experience in business process software (Sales Force; Microsoft Power Apps; Power Automate; SharePoint etc.)
- Understanding of module principles, controls and business processes are required
- Project Management, Report Writing and Customer Orientation (internal)
- Managing Resources
- Commercial Effectiveness, Controlling Progress
- Business Orientation
- Experience as a project team member on a full lifecycle system process implementation on Salesforce
Responsibilities:
- Administration and configuration within Salesforce environment
- Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment
- Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement
- Align business requirements with Business Process Best Practice
- Enable data migration from legacy system to current Business Process system
- Assist with module configuration
- Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business
- Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
- Design, develop and provision of training solutions
- Train Users in existing and new processes
- Ensure accurate recordkeeping
- Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time
- Communicate competently, verbally and in writing, in official business language – English
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Salesforce
- Power Apps
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years