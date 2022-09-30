Junior Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

About the Role:

We are looking for an enthusiastic junior software developer to join our experienced team.

You will report directly to the development manager and assist with all functions of

software coding and design. Your primary focus will be to learn the codebase, gather user

data, and respond to requests from senior developers.

Responsibilities:

Assisting the development manager with all aspects of software design and coding.

Attending and contributing to company development meetings.

Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills.

Writing and maintaining code.

Working on minor bug fixes.

Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.

Responding to requests from the development team.

Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.

Writing reports.

Conducting development tests.

Qualifications and Experience:

Tertiary qualification in IT field

Knowledge of basic coding languages including C++, HTML5, and JavaScript.

Basic programming experience.

Knowledge of databases and operating systems.

Competencies:

Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.

Ability to follow instructions and work in a team environment.

High attention to detail

An analytical mindset and critical thinking

Results Orientation

Ability to learn

Time management

Excellent Communication skills

Ability to work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

? Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Desired Skills:

C++

HTML5

Javascript

