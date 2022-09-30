Master Data Administrator

The purpose of the position
The Master Data Manager is responsible for developing and implementing the Master Data strategy and maturity roadmap for Master Data Governance in Southern Africa. This role is responsible for implementing the Master Data governance framework across all master data types and ensuring QA standards compliance for master data.
Key performance indicators
- Manages and champions the Master Data Maturity roadmap for Southern Africa
- Drives milestone-based action plans across all master data types and reports on progress against KPI’s.
- Ensures clear processes and guidelines to support seamless content management and uploads
- Works with business stakeholders, data engineering, business analysts and other partners to define requirements, design, standards, rules and policy that meet business needs
- Works closely with the global Master Data QA Manager on all aspects of Master Data quality and compliance
- Works with Architecture and Governance leadership and teams to ensure an aligned delivery of master data
- Collaborates with Data Engineering team on all aspects of data control
- Ensures the development and documentation of policy and guidelines
- Collaborates with stakeholders and executives across the regions to ensure input and compliance
- Establishes SME representation on functional global forums per master data type
- Provides input to training content development and sign off Master Data training modules
- Manages the Trade Article Listing Team to ensure a quality and timeous service to the business
Experience and Qualification
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Data and Analytics Management, Supply Chain, Information Services or any other related discipline
- At least 5 years’ experience on data related projects; SAP MDG experience preferred
- Sound knowledge of the principles, practices, and concepts of the specialty area (e.g., DAMA)
- Strong document creation and process development skill
Desired Skills:
- Database
- Quality Assurance
- Data Analysis
- Analytic
- Analyst
- DAMA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund