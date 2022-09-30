Master Data Administrator

The purpose of the position

The Master Data Manager is responsible for developing and implementing the Master Data strategy and maturity roadmap for Master Data Governance in Southern Africa. This role is responsible for implementing the Master Data governance framework across all master data types and ensuring QA standards compliance for master data.

Key performance indicators

Manages and champions the Master Data Maturity roadmap for Southern Africa

Drives milestone-based action plans across all master data types and reports on progress against KPI’s.

Ensures clear processes and guidelines to support seamless content management and uploads

Works with business stakeholders, data engineering, business analysts and other partners to define requirements, design, standards, rules and policy that meet business needs

Works closely with the global Master Data QA Manager on all aspects of Master Data quality and compliance

Works with Architecture and Governance leadership and teams to ensure an aligned delivery of master data

Collaborates with Data Engineering team on all aspects of data control

Ensures the development and documentation of policy and guidelines

Collaborates with stakeholders and executives across the regions to ensure input and compliance

Establishes SME representation on functional global forums per master data type

Provides input to training content development and sign off Master Data training modules

Manages the Trade Article Listing Team to ensure a quality and timeous service to the business

Experience and Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Data and Analytics Management, Supply Chain, Information Services or any other related discipline

At least 5 years’ experience on data related projects; SAP MDG experience preferred

Sound knowledge of the principles, practices, and concepts of the specialty area (e.g., DAMA)

Strong document creation and process development skill

Desired Skills:

Database

Quality Assurance

Data Analysis

Analytic

Analyst

DAMA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

