Microsoft SA announces Partner Awards winners

Microsoft South Africa hosted its annual Partner Awards this week, recognising a partner ecosystem that it says, has continued to push beyond all limits to enable success for customers in South Africa, and beyond.

The event, which was hosted in person for the first time in three years, provided a platform to celebrate and acknowledge the innovation, commitment and passion of Microsoft’s partners, who have helped to accelerate inclusive digital transformation.

Organisations continue to manage unprecedented risks and require resilience to respond to market dynamics, business challenges and changing customer needs. Microsoft’s partners play a critical role in developing industry-relevant solutions that help businesses transform, innovate and respond to specific business and industry challenges with agility and speed.

“The diversity of our partner ecosystem continues to demonstrate the scale and breadth of solutions being developed, and delivered to meet a rapidly changing world of work. Importantly, we are seeing the role our partners also play to help drive the skills the industry needs, to enable the widespread digital transformation of businesses across industries,” says Lionel Moyal, global partner solutions director at Microsoft South Africa.

“Over the past year, we have continued to see how business, individuals and entire industries use technology to address very specific and emerging needs. We have seen how our partners are simplifying and accelerating cloud migrations and developing bespoke industry solutions to help customers as they navigate their digital transformaton journeys and drive innovation.”

It is against this backdrop that Mint Group was announced as the 2022 CEO’s Partner of the Year.

Through this award, Microsoft recognises the longstanding commitment to, and partnership with Microsoft that the Mint Group has made. As an organisation, it has not only continued to invest in building strong capabilities across Microsoft solutions but also to developing the solutions customers need to remain relevant in a fast-paced business landscape.

“We acknowledge Mint Group as a partner that has not only committed to our business strategy, but continues to live our broader mission to enable people and organisations to do more,” says Microsoft South Africa CEO Lillian Barnard.

Over the last year, Mint Group has leveraged the unique depth and breadth of the Microsoft Cloud to support customers across a number of key industries and continued to invest in building strong capabilities across all the Microsoft solutions areas.

“We are especially proud of the work that Mint Group continues to do to not only support social upliftment, but also meet the demands of digital skills development. We congratulate the entire Mint Group team, and look forward to celebrating many more milestones and innovative solutions with them in the future,” adds Barnard.

“Our partner network continues to translate business, customer, operational and people needs into digital solutions that enable business innovation and empower organisations to do what they need to, at scale. We look forward to seeing more of these solutions and working with them to solve industry-specific challenges,” concludes Moyal.

Partner of the Year award finalists and winners:

CATEGORY FINALISTS WINNER CEO’s Partner of the Year Mint Group Business: Business Commercial Channel Altron Karabina

First Technology Group First Technology Group Business: CSP Indirect Provider Cloudmania

First Distribution

Tarsus On Demand First Distribution Business: Industry Solutions Delivery Partner Altron Karabina

Mint Group Altron Karabina Strategic: Industry Solutions – FSI AVeS Cyber Security

InQuba

SilverBridge InQuba Strategic: Industry Solutions – Public Sector Mint Group

Boxfusion Boxfusion Strategic: Industry Solution – Non-Profit Enterprisecloud Enterprisecloud Strategic: New or Emerging ISV Autopilot Workflow Solutions Autopilot Workflow Solutions Strategic: Learning Services Provider CTU Training Solutions

Mecer Inter-Ed

Torque-IT Mecer Inter-Ed Technology: Application Development Innovation 1Nebula

4Sight AccTech Systems

Tangent Solutions 1Nebula Technology: Artificial Intelligence Mint Group Mint Group Technology: Azure Infrastructure Altron Karabina

BUI

Netsurit BUI Technology: Data and Analytics Altron Karabina

Ascent Technology

Accenture Altron Karabina Technology: Business Applications – Power Platform 4Sight AccTech Systems

NKUSI IT Specialized Services

Mint Group Mint Group Technology: Dynamics 365 Business Central Just Dynamics Software Solutions

Parity Software

Strategix Business Solutions Just Dynamics Software Solutions Technology: Dynamics Cutomer Engagement Decision Inc

Enterprisecloud

Mint Group Mint Group Technology: Dynamics Finance and Operations 4Sight AccTech Systems

Decision Inc

Mint Group

Parity Software 4Sight AccTech Systems Technology: Modern Work BUI

Dimension Data

4Sight AccTech Systems

Mint Group BUI Technology: Security BUI

Gijima

Netsurit

Phakama BUI