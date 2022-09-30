Project Manager

- To manage various sized projects ensuring that the client’s requirements are met and that the projects are executed successfully within time and budget and to the desired quality.
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Tertiary construction management qualification.
- Engineering degree / diploma.
- Project management qualification based on PMBOK or similar.
- SAMTRAC or similar safety qualification is beneficial
- Minimum of 15 years’ experience in projects.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in project management.
- Experience in marketing, contract management, engineering, costing/cost control, HAZOP, SHERQC and multi-disciplinary construction of submerged arc furnaces and other pyro metallurgical projects.
- International project experience will be beneficial.
Knowledge required of:
- Latest project management systems and software.
- Metallurgical operations and processes.
- Manufacturing and construction standards in SA and abroad.
- Relevant legislation OHS, MHSA, COID and Environmental Conservation Acts.
- Construction management, safety, quality, and programming.
POSITION OUTPUTS:
Project Communication:
- Liaise on a regular basis with the Project Sponsor and Projects Director.
- Responsible for effective communication between the contractor, the client and between project team members.
- Gather information, write, and distribute progress reports on time.
- Chair project team meetings for the distribution of information to the team.
Commercial:
- Ensure all commercial and contractual requirements are met between the company and the client.
- Ensure all commercial and contractual requirements are met between the company and the contractors/ sub-contractors.
Project Administration:
- Ensure that systems for documentation management are established, maintained, and adhered to.
- Regularly audit project systems and tools for implementation and effectiveness.
General Project Cost Management and Budget Control:
- Ensure cost control on all project levels.
- Compile control budget estimates and ensure accurate cost reporting and management.
- Actively investigate cost saving opportunities for the company.
Scope Change Control System Management:
- Control of scope changes
- Change management with the interaction of project personnel/ contractor
Planning and Programming of the Project:
- Manage all engineering/project deliverables and update project programmes
- Continuously monitor all schedules as well as re-planning to achieve new targets
Construction and Handover Management:
- Liaise and co-ordinate between the site contractor’s management teams, the engineers and the clients’ representative across all disciplines
- Ensure project handover as per policies and procedures
Safety Management:
- Manage and audit safety procedures, initiatives and enforce legal requirements.
Project Risk Control:
- Lead and coordinate the risk management process.
- Approve identified corrective actions and manage.
- Obtain executive management approval for contingency applications.
- Ensure formal record of lessons learnt.
- Manage the risk event record system.
- Update the risk management plan.
- Manage risk close-out data.
Quality Management:
- Manage all project quality assurance systems.
Desired Skills:
- SAMTRAC
- PMBOK
- SHERQC
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree