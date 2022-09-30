Project Manager

Sep 30, 2022

  • To manage various sized projects ensuring that the client’s requirements are met and that the projects are executed successfully within time and budget and to the desired quality.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Tertiary construction management qualification.
  • Engineering degree / diploma.
  • Project management qualification based on PMBOK or similar.
  • SAMTRAC or similar safety qualification is beneficial
  • Minimum of 15 years’ experience in projects.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in project management.
  • Experience in marketing, contract management, engineering, costing/cost control, HAZOP, SHERQC and multi-disciplinary construction of submerged arc furnaces and other pyro metallurgical projects.
  • International project experience will be beneficial.

Knowledge required of:

  • Latest project management systems and software.
  • Metallurgical operations and processes.
  • Manufacturing and construction standards in SA and abroad.
  • Relevant legislation OHS, MHSA, COID and Environmental Conservation Acts.
  • Construction management, safety, quality, and programming.

POSITION OUTPUTS:
Project Communication:

  • Liaise on a regular basis with the Project Sponsor and Projects Director.
  • Responsible for effective communication between the contractor, the client and between project team members.
  • Gather information, write, and distribute progress reports on time.
  • Chair project team meetings for the distribution of information to the team.

Commercial:

  • Ensure all commercial and contractual requirements are met between the company and the client.
  • Ensure all commercial and contractual requirements are met between the company and the contractors/ sub-contractors.

Project Administration:

  • Ensure that systems for documentation management are established, maintained, and adhered to.
  • Regularly audit project systems and tools for implementation and effectiveness.

General Project Cost Management and Budget Control:

  • Ensure cost control on all project levels.
  • Compile control budget estimates and ensure accurate cost reporting and management.
  • Actively investigate cost saving opportunities for the company.

Scope Change Control System Management:

  • Control of scope changes
  • Change management with the interaction of project personnel/ contractor

Planning and Programming of the Project:

  • Manage all engineering/project deliverables and update project programmes
  • Continuously monitor all schedules as well as re-planning to achieve new targets

Construction and Handover Management:

  • Liaise and co-ordinate between the site contractor’s management teams, the engineers and the clients’ representative across all disciplines
  • Ensure project handover as per policies and procedures

Safety Management:

  • Manage and audit safety procedures, initiatives and enforce legal requirements.

Project Risk Control:

  • Lead and coordinate the risk management process.
  • Approve identified corrective actions and manage.
  • Obtain executive management approval for contingency applications.
  • Ensure formal record of lessons learnt.
  • Manage the risk event record system.
  • Update the risk management plan.
  • Manage risk close-out data.

Quality Management:

  • Manage all project quality assurance systems.

Desired Skills:

  • SAMTRAC
  • PMBOK
  • SHERQC

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

