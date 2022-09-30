Project Manager

To manage various sized projects ensuring that the client’s requirements are met and that the projects are executed successfully within time and budget and to the desired quality.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Tertiary construction management qualification.

Engineering degree / diploma.

Project management qualification based on PMBOK or similar.

SAMTRAC or similar safety qualification is beneficial

Minimum of 15 years’ experience in projects.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in project management.

Experience in marketing, contract management, engineering, costing/cost control, HAZOP, SHERQC and multi-disciplinary construction of submerged arc furnaces and other pyro metallurgical projects.

International project experience will be beneficial.

Knowledge required of:

Latest project management systems and software.

Metallurgical operations and processes.

Manufacturing and construction standards in SA and abroad.

Relevant legislation OHS, MHSA, COID and Environmental Conservation Acts.

Construction management, safety, quality, and programming.

POSITION OUTPUTS:

Project Communication:

Liaise on a regular basis with the Project Sponsor and Projects Director.

Responsible for effective communication between the contractor, the client and between project team members.

Gather information, write, and distribute progress reports on time.

Chair project team meetings for the distribution of information to the team.

Commercial:

Ensure all commercial and contractual requirements are met between the company and the client.

Ensure all commercial and contractual requirements are met between the company and the contractors/ sub-contractors.

Project Administration:

Ensure that systems for documentation management are established, maintained, and adhered to.

Regularly audit project systems and tools for implementation and effectiveness.

General Project Cost Management and Budget Control:

Ensure cost control on all project levels.

Compile control budget estimates and ensure accurate cost reporting and management.

Actively investigate cost saving opportunities for the company.

Scope Change Control System Management:

Control of scope changes

Change management with the interaction of project personnel/ contractor

Planning and Programming of the Project:

Manage all engineering/project deliverables and update project programmes

Continuously monitor all schedules as well as re-planning to achieve new targets

Construction and Handover Management:

Liaise and co-ordinate between the site contractor’s management teams, the engineers and the clients’ representative across all disciplines

Ensure project handover as per policies and procedures

Safety Management:

Manage and audit safety procedures, initiatives and enforce legal requirements.

Project Risk Control:

Lead and coordinate the risk management process.

Approve identified corrective actions and manage.

Obtain executive management approval for contingency applications.

Ensure formal record of lessons learnt.

Manage the risk event record system.

Update the risk management plan.

Manage risk close-out data.

Quality Management:

Manage all project quality assurance systems.

Desired Skills:

SAMTRAC

PMBOK

SHERQC

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position