Project Manager (Financial Services)

Sep 30, 2022

One of the leading retailers in SA are on the hunt for a Project Manager (Financial Services) to join their awesome team!

Location – Cape Town

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
  • Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
  • 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area (retail; financial services; banking; VAS)

Skills and Experience:

  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of atleast one methodology (uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

J
ob Objectives:

  • Project initiation – Project charter
  • Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

  • Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

  • Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • VAS
  • Financial
  • Banking
  • Pmbok
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

