Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

To plan, control and monitor projects (obvious/complex/Sub-projects) within the department, from startup to the close out of projects and initiatives.

Leads in the development of project objectives, work plans, timelines, and implementation schedules.

Manage activities in the project lifecycle.

Prepares progress reports and diversions from projects plans, budgets and schedules.

Controls and coordinates interdependencies between all project stakeholders.

Maintains relevant project schedules and document tracking systems

Qualifications

Diploma Project Management or related qualification (Certificate – Project Management – NQF Level 6)

Experience:

3-4 years’ experience project management with technical and business departments

Broad knowledge of project management methodologies and techniques

Sound capability in the use of project management tools and systems (MS Office Suite

An addition of at least 2 years’ leadership experience

Responsibilities:

Planning

Plans, prioritises, and allocates tasks for multiple project teams.

Plans multiple activities relating to project goals, work plans, timelines, and implementation approaches.

Scope of Projects

Plan, control and monitor multiple projects (obvious/complex/Sub-projects) projects

Assist with the implementing and monitoring of the principles as set out in the EPMO governance framework,

Assist the Senior Project Manager/Programme Manager with the delivery associated governance framework, operating model, and processes.

Project /Task Management

Guiding sub-functional areas with project planning and scheduling.

Monitoring progress and deadlines according to the project plans.

Conducting status meetings on obvious/complex/Sub-projects.

Deliver projects on time within budget and that any variances are managed correctly

Manage the coordination of program’s components, the relationship with other programs and the interface to business development and business portfolio management

Set and agree on the objectives for Projects for the portfolio

Regular reports on the status of projects: Change control, change requests, as may be required from time to time

Manage the interdependencies between projects

Ensure that the Projects in the portfolio are according to approved business requirements (Quality Control as well as Scope Management)

Keep track of contractual deliverables

Ensure that projects adhere to the agreed Project delivery Policies, Processes and Procedures

Implement and manage project risk and deliver agreed reporting and escalation thereof to the business risk management and audit functions

Project resource allocation and management

Oversee and monitor/track processes against respective process performance baselines, identify gaps and provide improvement suggestions

Track success of above-mentioned improvement suggestions

Act as point of escalation for late delivery of project milestones (e.g., documentation)

Manage, facilitate, and communicate the impact of project changes (scope, cost, time)

Project and requirement status, forecasting, budget, expectation management, escalation and roadmap as needed

Maintain an ongoing list of priority of each of the requirements and projects managed

Communicate risks associated with projects with the relevant project owners and sponsors

Oversee and manage delivery expectation and negotiate delivery timeframes

To effectively manage the delivery, governance, and communications with all project stakeholders

To ensure that all contractual obligations are being fulfilled

Maintain awareness of interdependencies for projects.

Tracks the impact of own allocated, obvious/Sub-projects, evaluates the achieved results.

Process

Enhance and maintain policies, processes, and procedures within project implementation

Remain current with industry trends and initiatives

Implement new and improved methodologies on an ongoing basis to ensure continuous improvement

Contributes to continuous process improvement to enable effective project management processes.

Provide business leadership throughout the project life cycle

Participate/plan the prioritization process of all requirements received

Communication

Assist in the facilitation of team and stakeholder meetings

Deliver informative, well-organized presentations

Understand how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully

Compiles and provides regular project status reports

Cost and Budget Management

Manage the approved budget within area of control

Make recommendations for budget-affecting change requests

Inform Management timeously of potential over-spend

People Engagement/Mentorship

Uphold HR policies and procedures

Manage conflicting ideas and decisions specifically pertaining to Business requirements vs. technical suitability/capabilities

Builds customer relationships to provide sound customer service through communication, transparency, and delivery.

Coordinates project teams, internal staff, external parties, and management.

Provides input into the identification and development of best practices for working with or adding value to the customer (internal).

Provide an advisory and support function

Initiate appropriate Labour Relation action required within section

Facilitate personal and professional growth of others within the business area by sharing personal knowledge, skills, information, and insights that have been learned through the years

Create opportunities and conduct activities for collaboration, goal achievement and problem-solving to help less experienced persons in the business area to perform their job more effectively and/or progress in their career

Health and Safety Compliance

Conform and adhere to Safety, Health and Environmental legislative requirements.

Report any health and safety concerns/incidents in the workplace to the manager / health and safety representative.

Assist the company to establish and maintain a fully compliant Healthy and Safe Work Environment.

Attend the Safety, Health and Environmental workshops as required by management.

Participate in the appointment of the SHE representative, first-aiders and evacuation marshals as per legislation and the company requirements

Problem Solving

Probes to determine the actual nature or underlying cause of problems.

Applies template driven project management principles and processes to simple projects.

Acts as a point of escalation for late delivery of project milestones.

Decision Making

Makes decisions regarding the coordination of interdependencies between all project stakeholders.

Prepares reports for supporting decision-making.

Other

Perform any other related duties as requested by Management

Competencies:

Delivers beyond expectations

Energised by a challenge

Sets new and stretching goals, and achieves beyond what is expected

Exploits opportunities to exceed goals and works towards them, even under adverse circumstances

Learn and understand the technology environment

Collaboration And Influencing

Motivates others to work with self

Uses the informal structure, dynamics, and culture of an organisation to get things done

Actively seeks input in decision-making

Shows others how their objectives align with own

Actively contributes to the broader organisation or team, compromising on own preferences where necessary

Invests in building relationships with others

Team Leadership

Empowers teams to perform

Agrees responsibilities based on insight into an individual’s competencies as well as experience, taking calculated risks where appropriate

Empowers the team to identify and solve problems, providing necessary support

Uses understanding of team and self to resolve conflicts effectively

Creates a clear sense of team identity and holds team accountable for meeting collective goals

Rewards individual initiatives beyond expectations to advance the common goal

Change Leadership

Mobilizes others to initiate change

Encourages others to pursue opportunities for change

Takes action to influence specific individuals, such as giving them a part to play in the change effort

Publicly tracks the progress of the change in order to keep people engaged

Engages with people throughout the change process to understand and address emotional reactions and maintain commitment

Customer Orientation

Continually takes action to add value to the customer

Thinks from customer’s perspective and continually delivers improved offerings that provide win/win impact

Shares information and ideas with customers, and challenges and stands up to them as appropriate

Takes special actions beyond standard business practice in the interest of the customer

Identifies and develops best practices for working with or adding value to the customer, and champions among colleagues/stakeholders

Technical Skills

Basic Project Management Skills, Intermediate Microsoft Office Skills, Basic financial understanding, Sound knowledge and working experience in Oracle, General Documentation Control & Information System Methods.

Information Technology /Digital environment experience

