Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 30, 2022

Role Purpose:
To plan, control and monitor projects (obvious/complex/Sub-projects) within the department, from startup to the close out of projects and initiatives.

  • Leads in the development of project objectives, work plans, timelines, and implementation schedules.
  • Manage activities in the project lifecycle.
  • Prepares progress reports and diversions from projects plans, budgets and schedules.
  • Controls and coordinates interdependencies between all project stakeholders.
  • Maintains relevant project schedules and document tracking systems

Qualifications

  • Diploma Project Management or related qualification (Certificate – Project Management – NQF Level 6)

Experience:

  • 3-4 years’ experience project management with technical and business departments
  • Broad knowledge of project management methodologies and techniques
  • Sound capability in the use of project management tools and systems (MS Office Suite
  • An addition of at least 2 years’ leadership experience

Responsibilities:
Planning

  • Plans, prioritises, and allocates tasks for multiple project teams.
  • Plans multiple activities relating to project goals, work plans, timelines, and implementation approaches.

Scope of Projects

  • Plan, control and monitor multiple projects (obvious/complex/Sub-projects) projects
  • Assist with the implementing and monitoring of the principles as set out in the EPMO governance framework,
  • Assist the Senior Project Manager/Programme Manager with the delivery associated governance framework, operating model, and processes.

Project /Task Management

  • Guiding sub-functional areas with project planning and scheduling.
  • Monitoring progress and deadlines according to the project plans.
  • Conducting status meetings on obvious/complex/Sub-projects.
  • Deliver projects on time within budget and that any variances are managed correctly
  • Manage the coordination of program’s components, the relationship with other programs and the interface to business development and business portfolio management
  • Set and agree on the objectives for Projects for the portfolio
  • Regular reports on the status of projects: Change control, change requests, as may be required from time to time
  • Manage the interdependencies between projects
  • Ensure that the Projects in the portfolio are according to approved business requirements (Quality Control as well as Scope Management)
  • Keep track of contractual deliverables
  • Ensure that projects adhere to the agreed Project delivery Policies, Processes and Procedures
  • Implement and manage project risk and deliver agreed reporting and escalation thereof to the business risk management and audit functions
  • Project resource allocation and management
  • Oversee and monitor/track processes against respective process performance baselines, identify gaps and provide improvement suggestions
  • Track success of above-mentioned improvement suggestions
  • Act as point of escalation for late delivery of project milestones (e.g., documentation)
  • Manage, facilitate, and communicate the impact of project changes (scope, cost, time)
  • Project and requirement status, forecasting, budget, expectation management, escalation and roadmap as needed
  • Maintain an ongoing list of priority of each of the requirements and projects managed
  • Communicate risks associated with projects with the relevant project owners and sponsors
  • Oversee and manage delivery expectation and negotiate delivery timeframes
  • To effectively manage the delivery, governance, and communications with all project stakeholders
  • To ensure that all contractual obligations are being fulfilled
  • Maintain awareness of interdependencies for projects.
  • Tracks the impact of own allocated, obvious/Sub-projects, evaluates the achieved results.

Process

  • Enhance and maintain policies, processes, and procedures within project implementation
  • Remain current with industry trends and initiatives
  • Implement new and improved methodologies on an ongoing basis to ensure continuous improvement
  • Contributes to continuous process improvement to enable effective project management processes.
  • Provide business leadership throughout the project life cycle
  • Participate/plan the prioritization process of all requirements received

Communication

  • Assist in the facilitation of team and stakeholder meetings
  • Deliver informative, well-organized presentations
  • Understand how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully
  • Compiles and provides regular project status reports

Cost and Budget Management

  • Manage the approved budget within area of control
  • Make recommendations for budget-affecting change requests
  • Inform Management timeously of potential over-spend

People Engagement/Mentorship

  • Uphold HR policies and procedures
  • Manage conflicting ideas and decisions specifically pertaining to Business requirements vs. technical suitability/capabilities
  • Builds customer relationships to provide sound customer service through communication, transparency, and delivery.
  • Coordinates project teams, internal staff, external parties, and management.
  • Provides input into the identification and development of best practices for working with or adding value to the customer (internal).
  • Provide an advisory and support function
  • Initiate appropriate Labour Relation action required within section
  • Facilitate personal and professional growth of others within the business area by sharing personal knowledge, skills, information, and insights that have been learned through the years
  • Create opportunities and conduct activities for collaboration, goal achievement and problem-solving to help less experienced persons in the business area to perform their job more effectively and/or progress in their career

Health and Safety Compliance

  • Conform and adhere to Safety, Health and Environmental legislative requirements.
  • Report any health and safety concerns/incidents in the workplace to the manager / health and safety representative.
  • Assist the company to establish and maintain a fully compliant Healthy and Safe Work Environment.
  • Attend the Safety, Health and Environmental workshops as required by management.
  • Participate in the appointment of the SHE representative, first-aiders and evacuation marshals as per legislation and the company requirements

Problem Solving

  • Probes to determine the actual nature or underlying cause of problems.
  • Applies template driven project management principles and processes to simple projects.
  • Acts as a point of escalation for late delivery of project milestones.

Decision Making

  • Makes decisions regarding the coordination of interdependencies between all project stakeholders.
  • Prepares reports for supporting decision-making.

Other

  • Perform any other related duties as requested by Management

Competencies:
Delivers beyond expectations

  • Energised by a challenge
  • Sets new and stretching goals, and achieves beyond what is expected
  • Exploits opportunities to exceed goals and works towards them, even under adverse circumstances
  • Learn and understand the technology environment

Collaboration And Influencing
Motivates others to work with self

  • Uses the informal structure, dynamics, and culture of an organisation to get things done
  • Actively seeks input in decision-making
  • Shows others how their objectives align with own
  • Actively contributes to the broader organisation or team, compromising on own preferences where necessary
  • Invests in building relationships with others

Team Leadership
Empowers teams to perform

  • Agrees responsibilities based on insight into an individual’s competencies as well as experience, taking calculated risks where appropriate
  • Empowers the team to identify and solve problems, providing necessary support
  • Uses understanding of team and self to resolve conflicts effectively
  • Creates a clear sense of team identity and holds team accountable for meeting collective goals
  • Rewards individual initiatives beyond expectations to advance the common goal

Change Leadership
Mobilizes others to initiate change

  • Encourages others to pursue opportunities for change
  • Takes action to influence specific individuals, such as giving them a part to play in the change effort
  • Publicly tracks the progress of the change in order to keep people engaged
  • Engages with people throughout the change process to understand and address emotional reactions and maintain commitment

Customer Orientation
Continually takes action to add value to the customer

  • Thinks from customer’s perspective and continually delivers improved offerings that provide win/win impact
  • Shares information and ideas with customers, and challenges and stands up to them as appropriate
  • Takes special actions beyond standard business practice in the interest of the customer
  • Identifies and develops best practices for working with or adding value to the customer, and champions among colleagues/stakeholders

Technical Skills

  • Basic Project Management Skills, Intermediate Microsoft Office Skills, Basic financial understanding, Sound knowledge and working experience in Oracle, General Documentation Control & Information System Methods.
  • Information Technology /Digital environment experience

Desired Skills:

  • technical and business departments
  • project management tools and systems
  • leadership experience

