Research and Data Analyst at Employ Africa Group – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Research and Data Analyst at Employ Africa Group – Western Cape

Our client is seeking to employ candidates to join their Data Research and Processing team. The ideal person has a tertiary degree or similar and/or has the necessary skills and work ethic that will enable them to search for information, online, and not stop until this has been achieved.

Requirements:

Analytical Skills

Tertiary Degree/Diploma advantageous

Relevant research and/or Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) experience would be advantageous

Stable Internet & access to a laptop

If you are looking to grow your career and be part of a dynamic and excellence driven team, that is passionate about what they do, then this could be the perfect role for you.

These positions are for South Africans, living in South Africa

