Retail Business Analyst

Sep 30, 2022

One of the largest retailers in the country are on the lookout for a Retail Business Analyst to join their fantatsic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
  • Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience

  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Good process modelling skills
  • Excellent communication, both written and verbal
  • Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
  • Good business and IT acumen
  • Good planning and time management skills 3+ years experience in Retail store processes and practices
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry – desirable
  • SAP experience – desirable

Job Objectives:

o Understand and analyse the current business environment.

o Operate confidently within business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry.

o Improve and maintain the systems and operational processes within a specific domain.

o Optimize current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

o Analyse and understand the customers (Internal and external) that are impacted, through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

o Analyse and document user requirements and assess the business implication of these to the business process involved.

o Collaborate with user stakeholders in satisfying these requirements.

o Propose and document process improvements where appropriate and provide alternatives / options.

o Assess risks, costs and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.

o Develop business rules and monitor the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.

o Devises, initiates and drives effective small to meduim change initiatives in own area or department.

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • SDLC
  • Retail
  • Stores
  • FTI
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.