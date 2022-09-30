Retail Business Analyst

One of the largest retailers in the country are on the lookout for a Retail Business Analyst to join their fantatsic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Good process modelling skills

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Good business and IT acumen

Good planning and time management skills 3+ years experience in Retail store processes and practices

Business understanding of the broader retail industry – desirable

SAP experience – desirable

Job Objectives:

o Understand and analyse the current business environment.

o Operate confidently within business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry.

o Improve and maintain the systems and operational processes within a specific domain.

o Optimize current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

o Analyse and understand the customers (Internal and external) that are impacted, through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

o Analyse and document user requirements and assess the business implication of these to the business process involved.

o Collaborate with user stakeholders in satisfying these requirements.

o Propose and document process improvements where appropriate and provide alternatives / options.

o Assess risks, costs and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.

o Develop business rules and monitor the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.

o Devises, initiates and drives effective small to meduim change initiatives in own area or department.

