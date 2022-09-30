Retail Business Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the largest retailers in the country are on the lookout for a Retail Business Analyst to join their fantatsic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
- Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar
Experience
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Good process modelling skills
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Good planning and time management skills 3+ years experience in Retail store processes and practices
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry – desirable
- SAP experience – desirable
Job Objectives:
o Understand and analyse the current business environment.
o Operate confidently within business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry.
o Improve and maintain the systems and operational processes within a specific domain.
o Optimize current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.
o Analyse and understand the customers (Internal and external) that are impacted, through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.
o Analyse and document user requirements and assess the business implication of these to the business process involved.
o Collaborate with user stakeholders in satisfying these requirements.
o Propose and document process improvements where appropriate and provide alternatives / options.
o Assess risks, costs and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.
o Develop business rules and monitor the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.
o Devises, initiates and drives effective small to meduim change initiatives in own area or department.
Apply now for more info 🙂
