Reviewer: Dispute Resolution / Functional Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Reviewer: Dispute Resolution / Functional Specialist for a 9 months contract.

Job Purpose:

To conduct reviews of standard disputed tax assessments or decisions to ensure the correct application of the relevant legislation and ultimate resolution of the tax dispute.

Minimum Qualification & Experience Required

National Diploma in Auditing, Accounting and Taxation AND 3-5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 2-3 years ideally at knowledge worker level

Minimum Functional Requirements

Legal Requirement: Need to have a National Diploma with knowledge of the workings of the various tax types and the application of tax legislation in order to review the correctness of a disputed tax assessment.

Qualifying questions:

Do you have knowledge of the tax dispute resolution process? (Yes/ No)

Do you have knowledge and interpretation of functional policies and procedures? (Yes/ No)

Do you have a sound understanding of all core taxes (Income Tax, Value-Added Tax, Pay-as-you-earn) in an audit/accounting/tax dispute resolution environment (Yes/ No)

Desired Skills:

Dispute Resolution

Tax

Accouting

