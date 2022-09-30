Scrum Master at iLaunch

Established Financial Services Organisation is looking to employ an experienced Scrum Master on a contract basis.
Consistently drive team to deliver quality work
Support the team to be self organising and functioning
Schedule and facilitate the Scrum ceremony meetings
Report on all Team’s processes and progress
Ensure that sufficient capacity is available
Minimum Requirements
IT Related Degree or Diploma
Good understanding of Agile development best practices
Minimum 4 Years Scrum Master experience
Proven leadership skills