Security Analyst

What will make you successful in this role?

The ability to fulfil a leading role in the following output:

– O/S-level hardening and reporting

– PAM (jumpbox and vault) and strong passwords

– Logical Access baseline (apply principle of least privilege) and agreed reporting/alerting

– Address O/S-level Vulnerabilities

– Resolve O/S-level related audit findings and avoid any recurrence

– Provide platform control evidence to internal and external auditors

– Continuous Access review and clean up (where it is the responsibility of the Linux administrator)

Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications

– Matric

– Tertiary Qualification in Information TechnologyExperience

– Logical access principles

– Linux security

– A minimum of 3-4 years audit experience in the Linux environment (Linux Administrator or Auditor)

Desired Skills:

Audit

Linux

linux administrator

linux security

