Security Analyst

Sep 30, 2022

What will make you successful in this role?

The ability to fulfil a leading role in the following output:
– O/S-level hardening and reporting
– PAM (jumpbox and vault) and strong passwords
– Logical Access baseline (apply principle of least privilege) and agreed reporting/alerting
– Address O/S-level Vulnerabilities
– Resolve O/S-level related audit findings and avoid any recurrence
– Provide platform control evidence to internal and external auditors
– Continuous Access review and clean up (where it is the responsibility of the Linux administrator)

Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications
– Matric
– Tertiary Qualification in Information TechnologyExperience
– Logical access principles
– Linux security
– A minimum of 3-4 years audit experience in the Linux environment (Linux Administrator or Auditor)

Desired Skills:

  • Audit
  • Linux
  • linux administrator
  • linux security

