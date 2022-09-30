Senior/ Lead Automation Tester – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 30, 2022

iOCO is looking for an experienced Senior/Lead Automation Tester with minimum 7 years’ experience in

  • Automation Testing
  • Main Tools: Selenium and Java
  • Must be quite Senior; Lead experience is a bonus
  • Financial Services experience is a huge bonus
  • Experience creating frameworks from scratch
  • Experience with a variety of testing tools, scripting languages. Etc.

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Johannesburg (willing to look at people elsewhere in South Africa as well)

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Testing
  • Selenium
  • Java
  • API
  • Rest
  • test lead

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.