iOCO is looking for an experienced Senior/Lead Automation Tester with minimum 7 years’ experience in
- Automation Testing
- Main Tools: Selenium and Java
- Must be quite Senior; Lead experience is a bonus
- Financial Services experience is a huge bonus
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch
- Experience with a variety of testing tools, scripting languages. Etc.
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Johannesburg (willing to look at people elsewhere in South Africa as well)
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- Selenium
- Java
- API
- Rest
- test lead