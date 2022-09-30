Our Client is looking for an experienced Software Developer with minimum 3 years’ in
- Mobile and/or Web Application Development.
- A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.
- Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
- Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs
- Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability
- Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
- Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
- Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
Roles and Responsibilities:
- You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web,
- Android and iOS) using a single codebase.
- You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#.
- You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process.
- You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and responsive applications.
- You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest
Beneficial Experience:
- Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)
- Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)
- Experience in other programming languages not listed here.
Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations)
Location Preference – Pretoria
Desired Skills:
- Dart
- Design
- Android
- Java
- Kotlin
- Objective C
- C#