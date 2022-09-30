Software Developer

Our Client is looking for an experienced Software Developer with minimum 3 years’ in

Mobile and/or Web Application Development.

A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.

Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability

Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

Roles and Responsibilities:

You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web,

Android and iOS) using a single codebase.

You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#.

You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process.

You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and responsive applications.

You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest

Beneficial Experience:

Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)

Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)

Experience in other programming languages not listed here.

Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations)

Location Preference – Pretoria

Desired Skills:

Dart

Design

Android

Java

Kotlin

Objective C

C#

