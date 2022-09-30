Software Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 30, 2022

Our Client is looking for an experienced Software Developer with minimum 3 years’ in

  • Mobile and/or Web Application Development.
  • A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.
  • Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
  • Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs
  • Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability
  • Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.
  • Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web,
  • Android and iOS) using a single codebase.
  • You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#.
  • You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process.
  • You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and responsive applications.
  • You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest

Beneficial Experience:

  • Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)
  • Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)
  • Experience in other programming languages not listed here.

Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations)
Location Preference – Pretoria

Desired Skills:

  • Dart
  • Design
  • Android
  • Java
  • Kotlin
  • Objective C
  • C#

