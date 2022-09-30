South Africas largest retailer are on the hunt for a Solutions Architect with Fintech experience to join their fantatsic team!
The ideal candidate should have:
- 3+ Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) – (essential)
- Fundamental Certification in cloud technologies – (essential)
- Fintech Experience (Essential)
Experience:
- Experience in SQL — (essential)
- Experience in JavaScript – (essential)
- +1 years’ experience in a Solutions Architect or similar role with some understanding architectural design principles – (essential).
- Experience and aptitude in translating and articulating the difference between business and system requirements. – (essential)
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- SQL
- Javascript
- Fintech
- Enterprise Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree