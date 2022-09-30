Solutions Architect

South Africas largest retailer are on the hunt for a Solutions Architect with Fintech experience to join their fantatsic team!

The ideal candidate should have:

3+ Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) – (essential)

Fundamental Certification in cloud technologies – (essential)

Fintech Experience (Essential)

Experience:

Experience in SQL — (essential)

Experience in JavaScript – (essential)

+1 years’ experience in a Solutions Architect or similar role with some understanding architectural design principles – (essential).

Experience and aptitude in translating and articulating the difference between business and system requirements. – (essential)

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

SQL

Javascript

Fintech

Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position