Solutions Architect – Western Cape Brackenfell

Sep 30, 2022

South Africas largest retailer are on the hunt for a Solutions Architect with Fintech experience to join their fantatsic team!

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 3+ Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) – (essential)
  • Fundamental Certification in cloud technologies – (essential)
  • Fintech Experience (Essential)

Experience:

  • Experience in SQL — (essential)
  • Experience in JavaScript – (essential)
  • +1 years’ experience in a Solutions Architect or similar role with some understanding architectural design principles – (essential).
  • Experience and aptitude in translating and articulating the difference between business and system requirements. – (essential)

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • Fintech
  • Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

