Systems Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 30, 2022

Our client is looking for an experienced Systems Analyst with minimum 5 years’ in

  • Systems Design and Analysis
  • Solid experience with System Analyst Techniques (Architecture Diagram, understand system requirements, drive requirements, follow through)
  • Solid Database skills (design and query writing) – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle
  • Expertise in Service Oriented Architecture, Object Oriented Design,
  • Expertise with ERDs, process flow diagrams, sequence diagrams, and use cases.
  • Capability to document requirements using the Unified Modelling Language (UML).
  • SQL – Database design, queries, reporting.
  • Utilization of modelling tools (e.g., Enterprise Architect).
  • Strong Investigative and Data Analysis abilities for problem solving.
  • Excellent knowledge of Project Management Fundamentals and SDLC.
  • Excellent knowledge of AGILE and SCRUM Methodologies
  • Testing and validation of Data and system correctness, implementing processes to assist with this
  • Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend
  • Comprehensive knowledge of process flows and business rules, as well as how they are modelled in IT systems.
  • Strong understanding to one or both XML and JSON languages.
  • Excellent communication abilities.

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.
  • Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant Internal and External Governance

Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations)
Location Preference – Pretoria

