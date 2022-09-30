Test Analyst

Duties and Responsibilities:

Implementation of test automation tools.

Develop new test framework, test suites and tools to validate product specific features and use cases

Designing and writing test automation scripts

Using test automation frameworks

Create and develop test scenarios

Investigating problems in software as a result of testing

Test modifications to products to ensure they are fit for purpose, consistent, and compliant with published standards and guidelines

Qualification:

Five years’ experience with automated testing, functional testing, integration testing, regression testing, mobile testing, big data testing, cross platform testing, component testing, security testing, performance testing and UX testing in the healthcare industry

Four-year degree relating to computer science/information technology.

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and automated testing

Desired Skills:

UX testing

Agile frameworks and automated testing

