Test Analyst (6 Months Contract) at Universal Healthcare – Gauteng Sunninghill

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Test Planning and estimation
- Analysis and Design of Test Cases
- Test Execution
- Defect Management
- User Training & Handover
- Documentation and Administration
RESPONSIBILITIES
Test Cases:
- Modular Test Cases
- Integration Test Cases
- Performance Test Cases
- Regression Test Cases
Test Plan:
- Define the scope of the testing.
- Define the test environment requirements.
- Specify the approach to the testing of the product i.e. which techniques or standards will be used.
- Identify the risks in the plan.
- Establish time frames to test the release
- Communication of the Test Plan.
Defect Management:
- Identification of defects in the software.
- Categorize, prioritize and report all the defects.
- Liaise with IT developers, DBA’s and Implementation Manager on the defect and the resolution thereof.
Documentation & Administration Tasks:
- Documented Test Cases
- Documented Test Plans
- Documented Defect Logs
- Centralized and Updated on a regular basis
- Follow sign-off procedures
- Manual Storage
- Completion of Timesheets
- Signoff of Documentation
- Update of RT with current status
Technical Tasks:
- Management of Test Environment
- Development of Technical Test Tools to be utilized by SQA.
- Cross skilling and training of peers in terms of program languages, environments and database designs
- Creation / execution / testing of EDI
- De-identification of production data if necessary to create test data
User Acceptance Testing:
- Walk through of the testing conducted.
- Training of users on applications.
Training and Handover:
Set-up training session for:
- Fellow testers
- Call Centre Trainer
- Business Users
- Train all the different groups as mentioned above within the suggested timelines.
- Do follow-up training for the different departments if required
- Record lessons learnt and implement processes for continuous improvement of testing.
Test Tools:
- Create test tools for testing department to make testing activities more efficient.
INTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS
- IT Development Team Leads
- IT Developers
- IT Implementation Manager
- Test Analysts
- Business Analysts
- Project Managers
- Functional Managers
- Sub Project Managers
EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS
- Funders
- Providers
- Industry Partners
EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- Matric – required
- Tertiary education – BSc or BComm Informatics/IT or Computer Science preferred
- Testing certifications (ISTQB Foundation/Advanced), – required
- 1-5 Years’ exeprience in a similar field
BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE
- Programming background is an advantage – e.g. PHP, Cobol, RPG, Delphi, C# , C++, Java, VB, Python
- Working knowledge of a scripting language is advantageous
- Working knowledge of XML is advantageous
- Working knowledge of integrated systems architecture (e.g. front-end vs. back-end. Client vs. server, two-tier and three-tier systems, real-time vs. batch, etc.) is required
- Working knowledge of networks and different communication devices are essential
- DB experience in some of the following areas will be advantageous:
- SQL query experience
- Working knowledge of database functionality and application
- Working knowledge of flow diagrams and creating them.
- Working knowledge of various software packages AND how they can be integrated:
- MS Word(advanced), MS Excel, MS Projects, Visio, Client Access , SQL Explorer or related
- MS Outlook (e-mail, meeting scheduling etc.) ODBC and BDE an advantage
- Exposure to testing methodologies, Test Case design experience, Project planning – testing
- Working with code sets e.g. X12 ; CPT4; ICD-9; HCPCS, others is advantageous
- Testing HTML
PLATFORM EXPERIENCE
- Iseries
- Stratus
- Linux – Administration and user knowledge
- Unix
- Windows
BUSINESS EXPERIENCE
The following will be an advantage to have
- Claims Processing Systems – Medical / Banking or Insurance Industry
- Preferably on line real time environment experience
DIMENSIONS (IN PRIORITY)
- Technical / Professional Knowledge and Skills:
- Actively participates in learning activities
- Quickly gains knowledge, understanding, and skill
- Applies knowledge or skill
- Planning & Organising
- Prioritizes
- Determines tasks and resources
- Schedules
- Leverages resources
- Stays focused
- Quality Orientation
THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO:
- Foster diversity in the workplace;
- Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.
Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.
Desired Skills:
- Test Cases
- ISTQB
- Defect Management
- End to End Testing
About The Employer:
Universal Healthcare has established itself as a leader in providing evidence-based, integrated healthcare services in the areas of medical scheme administration, healthcare insurance, healthcare management, corporate and occupational health and wellness, and integrated wellness-based loyalty programmes.
We create access to healthcare for the people of South Africa through medical schemes, customised corporate health products, health insurance, employee wellness programmes, managed care, a network of healthcare professionals, gap cover and much more.
Our Vision
“To be a top performing, world class healthcare and technology group, respected for excellence by providing access to innovative, evidence-based solutions with a caring approach.”