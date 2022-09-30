Test Analyst (6 Months Contract) at Universal Healthcare

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Test Planning and estimation

Analysis and Design of Test Cases

Test Execution

Defect Management

User Training & Handover

Documentation and Administration

RESPONSIBILITIES

Test Cases:

Modular Test Cases

Integration Test Cases

Performance Test Cases

Regression Test Cases

Test Plan:

Define the scope of the testing.

Define the test environment requirements.

Specify the approach to the testing of the product i.e. which techniques or standards will be used.

Identify the risks in the plan.

Establish time frames to test the release

Communication of the Test Plan.

Defect Management:

Identification of defects in the software.

Categorize, prioritize and report all the defects.

Liaise with IT developers, DBA’s and Implementation Manager on the defect and the resolution thereof.

Documentation & Administration Tasks:

Documented Test Cases

Documented Test Plans

Documented Defect Logs

Centralized and Updated on a regular basis

Follow sign-off procedures

Manual Storage

Completion of Timesheets

Signoff of Documentation

Update of RT with current status

Technical Tasks:

Management of Test Environment

Development of Technical Test Tools to be utilized by SQA.

Cross skilling and training of peers in terms of program languages, environments and database designs

Creation / execution / testing of EDI

De-identification of production data if necessary to create test data

User Acceptance Testing:

Walk through of the testing conducted.

Training of users on applications.

Training and Handover:

Set-up training session for:

Fellow testers

Call Centre Trainer

Business Users

Train all the different groups as mentioned above within the suggested timelines.

Do follow-up training for the different departments if required

Record lessons learnt and implement processes for continuous improvement of testing.

Test Tools:

Create test tools for testing department to make testing activities more efficient.

INTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS

IT Development Team Leads

IT Developers

IT Implementation Manager

Test Analysts

Business Analysts

Project Managers

Functional Managers

Sub Project Managers

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS

Funders

Providers

Industry Partners

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Matric – required

Tertiary education – BSc or BComm Informatics/IT or Computer Science preferred

Testing certifications (ISTQB Foundation/Advanced), – required

1-5 Years’ exeprience in a similar field

BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE

Programming background is an advantage – e.g. PHP, Cobol, RPG, Delphi, C# , C++, Java, VB, Python

Working knowledge of a scripting language is advantageous

Working knowledge of XML is advantageous

Working knowledge of integrated systems architecture (e.g. front-end vs. back-end. Client vs. server, two-tier and three-tier systems, real-time vs. batch, etc.) is required

Working knowledge of networks and different communication devices are essential

DB experience in some of the following areas will be advantageous:

SQL query experience

Working knowledge of database functionality and application

Working knowledge of flow diagrams and creating them.

Working knowledge of various software packages AND how they can be integrated:

MS Word(advanced), MS Excel, MS Projects, Visio, Client Access , SQL Explorer or related

MS Outlook (e-mail, meeting scheduling etc.) ODBC and BDE an advantage

Exposure to testing methodologies, Test Case design experience, Project planning – testing

Working with code sets e.g. X12 ; CPT4; ICD-9; HCPCS, others is advantageous

Testing HTML

PLATFORM EXPERIENCE

Iseries

Stratus

Linux – Administration and user knowledge

Unix

Windows

BUSINESS EXPERIENCE

The following will be an advantage to have

Claims Processing Systems – Medical / Banking or Insurance Industry

Preferably on line real time environment experience

DIMENSIONS (IN PRIORITY)

Technical / Professional Knowledge and Skills:

Actively participates in learning activities

Quickly gains knowledge, understanding, and skill

Applies knowledge or skill

Planning & Organising

Prioritizes

Determines tasks and resources

Schedules

Leverages resources

Stays focused

Quality Orientation

THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO:

Foster diversity in the workplace;

Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.

Desired Skills:

Test Cases

ISTQB

Defect Management

End to End Testing

About The Employer:

Universal Healthcare has established itself as a leader in providing evidence-based, integrated healthcare services in the areas of medical scheme administration, healthcare insurance, healthcare management, corporate and occupational health and wellness, and integrated wellness-based loyalty programmes.

We create access to healthcare for the people of South Africa through medical schemes, customised corporate health products, health insurance, employee wellness programmes, managed care, a network of healthcare professionals, gap cover and much more.

Our Vision

“To be a top performing, world class healthcare and technology group, respected for excellence by providing access to innovative, evidence-based solutions with a caring approach.”

Learn more/Apply for this position