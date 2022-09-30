Test Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To analyse the technical specifications to identify the business requirements.

* To prepare and execute test cases.

Experience

Min:

* 2 – 3 years proven formal experience in QA testing within a similar environment

Ideal:

* 2+ years Capitec Bank IT system exposure

* Experience in integration, regression, automation and non-functional testing

* Exposure to testing tools

* Release management exposure

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

* International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB) – Foundation Level, or

* Relevant tertiary qualification in software testing or technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Advanced Level, International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB)

* SQL Query/Fundamentals

Knowledge

Min:

* Detailed knowledge of: The full IT project lifecycle (SDLC)

* Financial/Banking Systems

* Formal testing practices

* Software and hardware testing

Ideal:

* Application of test tools

* Release management

* UML

* Test Automation

* Capitec Bank IT related systems

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

Automation testing

Selenium

Postman

Sql

Jira

Conflunce

