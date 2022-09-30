Tester (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Engineering maintainable, enterprise-grade automation tests in an Agile environment.

Designing test data, test cases, test scripts for projects, ensuring a high level of quality.

Performing testing in development and QA environments to ensure the delivery of quality end results.

Testing applications for consistency and ease of use.

Testing business enhancements for quality control.

Testing to guarantee that enhancements, features are functioning as intended.

Prioritising test conditions and test scenarios.

Identifying, logging, and tracking defects discovered during testing.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Business.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience with software testing.

Experience with test automation, functional testing, integration testing and regression testing.

Experience in developing and executing test plans and scripts.

Experience working with Micro Focus UFT.

Experience with multi-user, complex software applications preferred.

Telecommunications industry experience and related product knowledge.

Job ID:

J103964

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Tester

Micro Focus UFT

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position