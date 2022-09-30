Trellix launches unified partner program, expands Security Innovation Alliance

Trellix has announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem.

The company also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.

“Our unified partner program, Xtend, continues to reinforce our priority as a channel-first business,” says Britt Norwood, senior vice-president: global channels and commercial at Trellix.

“We co-developed the Xtend program with our partners to create the right business model for deploying Trellix XDR. Partners can count on Trellix to help drive profitability for our partners and reward partner value.”

Launching in early 2023, Trellix Xtend is designed to put the partner first. Able to be tailored to each partner’s business model and target market, the program delivers stronger customer outcomes.

Key elements of the program include:

* Partner Enablement: delivering a training curriculum that supports partners from first-sale to first-install of the Trellix XDR platform.

* Demand Creation: using differentiated sales plays to accelerate customer engagement, increase deal registration, and build sales pipeline.

* Partner Support: providing a premium post-sale experience including 24/7 support and resources, enabling trusted advisor relationships with Trellix XDR customers.

* Professional Services: featuring playbooks enabling partners to build managed services and incident response offerings, leveraging Trellix intellectual property, and apply threat intelligence from Trellix Advanced Research Center.

Meanwhile, Trellix has expanded the reach of its open platform with the addition of 10 technology partners.

These include an exciting partnership with Tenable, enabling a risk-based view of a customer’s entire attack surface.

The Trellix XDR risk score of an asset is automatically updated when vulnerabilities are shared from Tenable.io. This allows security analysts to quickly determine if a threat corresponds to a high-risk asset and enables them to respond faster via curated playbooks and orchestration.