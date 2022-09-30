Web Design IT Consultant at Complement Recruitment

Sep 30, 2022

Web Designer IT Consultant – Johannesburg Gauteng
Salary: Market Related – Permanent

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Web Designer IT Consultant, this is a permanent position based in Randburg, Johannesburg Gauteng. The ideal candidate is well versed in the information technology, graphic and web design and telecom sectors within a business. Managing and monitoring all platforms for any threats, maintenance, troubleshooting and advancements in the future ensuring the business is compliant.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications

  • CompTIA A+
  • CompTIA Network+
  • Suitable other IT Diploma/Qualification
  • Microsoft Certification MCP/MCSA/MCSE/MCITP (or working towards it)
  • Own Transport
  • 3-5 Years experience in an IT & Web Design role

Skills And Knowledge:

Key Skills

  • Web Design (WordPress, Avada, Elementor etc)
  • Digital Media (SEO, Social Media Integrations, API’s etc)
  • Information Technology, Android & App Technologies
  • Science or Computer Science
  • Graphic Design

Minimum 3 Years experience in:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • jQuery
  • JavaScript
  • Adobe Suite – Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign
  • API web integration
  • Experience in User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI)
  • Windows 10/11 Desktop Support (Telephonic & Remote)
  • Linux/BSD.
  • M365/Office 365/Teams/Azure/InTune
  • LAN, WiFi, Printer Setup, Support, Troubleshooting.
  • Android (9/10/11/12) Support (Telephonic & Remote)
  • FireWall & Security Experience (pfSense, OpenSense, Untangle)
  • RouterOS Experience
  • VPN (WireGuard, OpenVPN, ZeroTier)
  • NAS/FileServer Experience (Synology)
  • SIP/3CX Experience.
  • Visio Experience (or equivalent)
  • WordPress/Drupal/Joomla Experience (Bonus)
  • Virtual Machine/Server Experience (VMWARE ESXi, ProxMox, Citrix)

Duties:

  • Desktop & Mobile Device Support (On-Site, Telephonic & Remote)
  • Daily/Weekly Preventative Maintenance Activities
  • Preparation of Reports on Tickets, Backups and Maintenance Activities
  • IT Training/Onboarding of New Staff.
  • IT Training & Upskilling of Staff on new Systems, Procedures, Processes.
  • Maintenance of Documentation on entire IT System.
  • General Office Bound IT Duties and Tasks (Entry & Exit Procedures)
  • All Hardware Maintenance & Repair Activities
  • Compliance checks on Company Wide IT Policies and Procedures.

Website Design/Developer Duties:

  • Designing engaging and responsive landing pages
  • Integrating client CMS programs and data feeds into websites
  • Optimising sites for maximum speed and scalability
  • Employing industry and design best practice through website build process
  • Conducting website testing
  • Liaising with back-end developers to ensure web and app logic is properly integrated
  • Ensuring website function and stability across devices i.e., desktop, mobile, tablet
  • Working with marketing and research teams to incorporate brand elements and relevant market research findings into website
  • Providing internal support and external customer service throughout the build and launch process of the website

Find Us on Social Media

Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Web Design
  • Web Services
  • Web Development
  • Web Site Production
  • website
  • WordPress
  • Information Technology
  • Information Systems
  • Information Security
  • Information Management
  • Development
  • Microsoft Office
  • SEO
  • Optimization
  • optimisation
  • mobile
  • Android
  • Reports
  • responsive
  • Database
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Entry
  • It Management
  • it maintenance
  • maintenance
  • tickets
  • Policy Development
  • Policy Analysis
  • Hardware
  • Computer Hardware
  • Hardware Support
  • Software
  • Software Testing
  • Software Support
  • Software Development
  • Software Engineering
  • mobile device
  • Training
  • Staff Training
  • IT
  • ITIL
  • VPN
  • Windows
  • Linux
  • LAN
  • API
  • Adobe
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • WIFI
  • PRINTER
  • Printers
  • Social Media
  • Integration
  • Desktop Support
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Joomla
  • Visio
  • MCP
  • MCSA
  • Mcse
  • MCITP
  • CompTIA
  • A+
  • N+
  • Computer Software
  • Computer Science

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.