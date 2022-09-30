Web Design IT Consultant at Complement Recruitment

Web Designer IT Consultant – Johannesburg Gauteng

Salary: Market Related – Permanent

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Web Designer IT Consultant, this is a permanent position based in Randburg, Johannesburg Gauteng. The ideal candidate is well versed in the information technology, graphic and web design and telecom sectors within a business. Managing and monitoring all platforms for any threats, maintenance, troubleshooting and advancements in the future ensuring the business is compliant.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications

CompTIA A+

CompTIA Network+

Suitable other IT Diploma/Qualification

Microsoft Certification MCP/MCSA/MCSE/MCITP (or working towards it)

Own Transport

3-5 Years experience in an IT & Web Design role

Skills And Knowledge:

Key Skills

Web Design (WordPress, Avada, Elementor etc)

Digital Media (SEO, Social Media Integrations, API’s etc)

Information Technology, Android & App Technologies

Science or Computer Science

Graphic Design

Minimum 3 Years experience in:

HTML

CSS

jQuery

JavaScript

Adobe Suite – Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign

API web integration

Experience in User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI)

Windows 10/11 Desktop Support (Telephonic & Remote)

Linux/BSD.

M365/Office 365/Teams/Azure/InTune

LAN, WiFi, Printer Setup, Support, Troubleshooting.

Android (9/10/11/12) Support (Telephonic & Remote)

FireWall & Security Experience (pfSense, OpenSense, Untangle)

RouterOS Experience

VPN (WireGuard, OpenVPN, ZeroTier)

NAS/FileServer Experience (Synology)

SIP/3CX Experience.

Visio Experience (or equivalent)

WordPress/Drupal/Joomla Experience (Bonus)

Virtual Machine/Server Experience (VMWARE ESXi, ProxMox, Citrix)

Duties:

Desktop & Mobile Device Support (On-Site, Telephonic & Remote)

Daily/Weekly Preventative Maintenance Activities

Preparation of Reports on Tickets, Backups and Maintenance Activities

IT Training/Onboarding of New Staff.

IT Training & Upskilling of Staff on new Systems, Procedures, Processes.

Maintenance of Documentation on entire IT System.

General Office Bound IT Duties and Tasks (Entry & Exit Procedures)

All Hardware Maintenance & Repair Activities

Compliance checks on Company Wide IT Policies and Procedures.

Website Design/Developer Duties:

Designing engaging and responsive landing pages

Integrating client CMS programs and data feeds into websites

Optimising sites for maximum speed and scalability

Employing industry and design best practice through website build process

Conducting website testing

Liaising with back-end developers to ensure web and app logic is properly integrated

Ensuring website function and stability across devices i.e., desktop, mobile, tablet

Working with marketing and research teams to incorporate brand elements and relevant market research findings into website

Providing internal support and external customer service throughout the build and launch process of the website

