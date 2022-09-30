Web Design IT Consultant at Complement Recruitment

Web Designer IT Consultant – Johannesburg Gauteng
Salary: Market Related – Permanent
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Web Designer IT Consultant, this is a permanent position based in Randburg, Johannesburg Gauteng. The ideal candidate is well versed in the information technology, graphic and web design and telecom sectors within a business. Managing and monitoring all platforms for any threats, maintenance, troubleshooting and advancements in the future ensuring the business is compliant.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications
- CompTIA A+
- CompTIA Network+
- Suitable other IT Diploma/Qualification
- Microsoft Certification MCP/MCSA/MCSE/MCITP (or working towards it)
- Own Transport
- 3-5 Years experience in an IT & Web Design role
Skills And Knowledge:
Key Skills
- Web Design (WordPress, Avada, Elementor etc)
- Digital Media (SEO, Social Media Integrations, API’s etc)
- Information Technology, Android & App Technologies
- Science or Computer Science
- Graphic Design
Minimum 3 Years experience in:
- HTML
- CSS
- jQuery
- JavaScript
- Adobe Suite – Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign
- API web integration
- Experience in User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI)
- Windows 10/11 Desktop Support (Telephonic & Remote)
- Linux/BSD.
- M365/Office 365/Teams/Azure/InTune
- LAN, WiFi, Printer Setup, Support, Troubleshooting.
- Android (9/10/11/12) Support (Telephonic & Remote)
- FireWall & Security Experience (pfSense, OpenSense, Untangle)
- RouterOS Experience
- VPN (WireGuard, OpenVPN, ZeroTier)
- NAS/FileServer Experience (Synology)
- SIP/3CX Experience.
- Visio Experience (or equivalent)
- WordPress/Drupal/Joomla Experience (Bonus)
- Virtual Machine/Server Experience (VMWARE ESXi, ProxMox, Citrix)
Duties:
- Desktop & Mobile Device Support (On-Site, Telephonic & Remote)
- Daily/Weekly Preventative Maintenance Activities
- Preparation of Reports on Tickets, Backups and Maintenance Activities
- IT Training/Onboarding of New Staff.
- IT Training & Upskilling of Staff on new Systems, Procedures, Processes.
- Maintenance of Documentation on entire IT System.
- General Office Bound IT Duties and Tasks (Entry & Exit Procedures)
- All Hardware Maintenance & Repair Activities
- Compliance checks on Company Wide IT Policies and Procedures.
Website Design/Developer Duties:
- Designing engaging and responsive landing pages
- Integrating client CMS programs and data feeds into websites
- Optimising sites for maximum speed and scalability
- Employing industry and design best practice through website build process
- Conducting website testing
- Liaising with back-end developers to ensure web and app logic is properly integrated
- Ensuring website function and stability across devices i.e., desktop, mobile, tablet
- Working with marketing and research teams to incorporate brand elements and relevant market research findings into website
- Providing internal support and external customer service throughout the build and launch process of the website
Find Us on Social Media
Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]
Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Web Design
- Web Services
- Web Development
- Web Site Production
- website
- WordPress
- Information Technology
- Information Systems
- Information Security
- Information Management
- Development
- Microsoft Office
- SEO
- Optimization
- optimisation
- mobile
- Android
- Reports
- responsive
- Database
- Data Analysis
- Data Entry
- It Management
- it maintenance
- maintenance
- tickets
- Policy Development
- Policy Analysis
- Hardware
- Computer Hardware
- Hardware Support
- Software
- Software Testing
- Software Support
- Software Development
- Software Engineering
- mobile device
- Training
- Staff Training
- IT
- ITIL
- VPN
- Windows
- Linux
- LAN
- API
- Adobe
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- WIFI
- PRINTER
- Printers
- Social Media
- Integration
- Desktop Support
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Joomla
- Visio
- MCP
- MCSA
- Mcse
- MCITP
- CompTIA
- A+
- N+
- Computer Software
- Computer Science
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma