SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER PREFERABLY WITH kNOWLEDGE OF SUBMERGED ARC FURNACES OR SMELTING PROJECTS BUT NOT ESSENTIAL

ENGINERING DEGREE MECHANICAL OR ELECTICAL ENGINEERING

LIASE ON A REGULAR BASIS WITH THE PROJECT SPONSOR AND PROJECTS DIRECTOR

TERTIARY CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT QUALIFICATION OR ENGINEERING DEGREE OR DIPLOMA. WOULD BE PREFERRED AGAIN NOT ESSENTIAL

PROJECT MANAGEMENT QUALIFICATION BASED ON PMBOK OR SIMILAR.

SAMTRAC OR SIMILAR QUALIFICATION BENEFICIAL

MINIMUM OF 15 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN PROJECTS AND 5 YEARS IN PROJECT MANAGEMENT.

MUST BE CONVERSANT WITH THE LATEST PROJECT MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE

MANUFACTURING AND CONSTRUCTION STANDARDS IN SA AND ABROAD

RELEVENT LEGISLATION OHS, MHSA, COD AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION ACTS.

MANAGE ALL ENGINEERING/PROJECT DELIVERABLES AND UPDATE PROGRAMMES

CHANGE MANAGEMENT WITH THE INTERACTION OF PROJECT PERSONEL/ CONTRACTOR.

BE INDEPENDENTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SUCCESSFUL PROJECT DELIVERY

Desired Skills:

SMELTING TYPE PROJECTS

