Senior Business Analyst at Digiterra – Western Cape Newlands

The Business Analyst (BA) will be responsible for defining specifications for process and system enhancements, production support items and normal SDLC BA responsibilities, including systems testing. The role includes a component of production support.

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Stakeholder Management

end-to-end administration processes

Business analysis

Proven analytical skills

Thinking skills

positive attitude

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Our client BFinancial Services in Cape Town is looking for Senior Business Analyst to join their team on a permanent role.

