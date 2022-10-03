Azure Application/ Solutions Architect

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.

Role focus:

You will be a senior member who is part of bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development. You will be using a variety of Open Source and propriety technologies to achieve the best project outcomes.

What you’ll do:

The Digital Architect will be experienced in understanding customer requirements, delivering digital platform solutions, producing high quality code and scalable, integrated software & cloud solutions in the digital space.

Understand the business needs and guide them in the right digital technology solutions.

Answer questions about Cloud architecture and Cloud solutions.

You need to know a wide range of Azure services and functionalities focused on application development or solutions design. You must know how to describe the pros and cons clearly. In addition, you are able to think along with adjustments or preparations to existing/new solutions.

You work on the design, development and management of Azure applications together with the team.

Own the technical sales and delivery of digital projects, ensuring robust, scalable solutions – with the support of other architects and senior developers to design appropriate technical solutions.

Stack:

IAAS, PAAS and SAAS services

Kubernetes, Docker, Azure Container Instances

Data Storage (SQL, non-relational, Blobs)

Azure Resource Management (Infrastructure-as-code)

.Net(in C#), .Net Core (in C#)

TOGAF and UML Apart from technology .

Azure Application / Solutions Architect = HANDS ON IN CODE

Azure certification (or ok with getting certifications)

Desired Skills:

Azure

.net

iaas

paas

saas

container

