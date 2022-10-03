Back-end Developer with Cloud – R0254 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 3, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Technology Integrator (Expert) / Backend Developer

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Kafka
  • PostgreSQL/JDBC
  • Degree in IT or relevant experience
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes
  • At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
  • Java
  • JavaScrip
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • Git

ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:

  • Quarkus as an App Server
  • Agile development methodologies
  • Cloud-native
  • Kubernetes Microservices and scaling Cloud-native Solution
  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • Java
  • CSS

