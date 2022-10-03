Business Analyst (Software Support – Enterprise Service Management) – Western Cape Cape Town

Position: Business Analyst (Software Support – Enterprise Service Management)

Location: Cape Town / Gauteng, South Africa

A dynamic IT company is looking for a BA (with good project management skills) to join their dynamic and friendly team!

The role:

Serve as thought leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems solutions that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels

Evaluate, analyse, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes, including the delivery of monthly status reports to all appropriate parties

Partner with Clients and Professional Services Consultants to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with production, managerial, and executive teams.

Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimized solutions, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations

Produce precise management plans for projects, with attention to transparent communication at all levels

Conducting meetings and presentations to share findings and effectively communicating your insights and plans.

Perform user acceptance testing and ensure solutions meet business requirements.

Help to Prioritize initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process, IT and Ivanti advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Essential Skills and Experience:

Degree, Diploma in IT or Computer Science or relevant experience.

Practical experience generating process documentation and reports.

Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Excellent documentation skills.

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

A track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

A history of leading and supporting successful projects.

Preferred Qualifications

Strong working knowledge of relevant Ivanti Service Manager or Similar Enterprise Service Management applications.

Proven capabilities in project and user-testing management

Proven development of innovative and impactful systems solutions

Experience with data visualization

Highly proficient technical writing capabilities

