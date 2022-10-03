Position: Business Analyst (Software Support – Enterprise Service Management)
Location: Cape Town / Gauteng, South Africa
A dynamic IT company is looking for a BA (with good project management skills) to join their dynamic and friendly team!
The role:
- Serve as thought leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems solutions that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels
- Evaluate, analyse, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes, including the delivery of monthly status reports to all appropriate parties
- Partner with Clients and Professional Services Consultants to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with production, managerial, and executive teams.
- Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimized solutions, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations
- Produce precise management plans for projects, with attention to transparent communication at all levels
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share findings and effectively communicating your insights and plans.
- Perform user acceptance testing and ensure solutions meet business requirements.
- Help to Prioritize initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
- Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
- Staying up-to-date on the latest process, IT and Ivanti advancements to automate and modernize systems.
Essential Skills and Experience:
- Degree, Diploma in IT or Computer Science or relevant experience.
- Practical experience generating process documentation and reports.
- Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights.
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field.
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.
- Excellent documentation skills.
- Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- A track record of following through on commitments.
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.
- A history of leading and supporting successful projects.
Preferred Qualifications
- Strong working knowledge of relevant Ivanti Service Manager or Similar Enterprise Service Management applications.
- Proven capabilities in project and user-testing management
- Proven development of innovative and impactful systems solutions
- Experience with data visualization
- Highly proficient technical writing capabilities
Should you not hear back from us within 10 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
#BusinessAnalyst #BA #IvantiService
Desired Skills:
- #Business Analyst
- #BA
- #Ivanti Service