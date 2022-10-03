Business Analyst (Software Support – Enterprise Service Management)

Position: Business Analyst (Software Support – Enterprise Service Management)
Location: Cape Town / Gauteng, South Africa

A dynamic IT company is looking for a BA (with good project management skills) to join their dynamic and friendly team!
The role:

  • Serve as thought leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems solutions that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels
  • Evaluate, analyse, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes, including the delivery of monthly status reports to all appropriate parties
  • Partner with Clients and Professional Services Consultants to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with production, managerial, and executive teams.
  • Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimized solutions, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations
  • Produce precise management plans for projects, with attention to transparent communication at all levels
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share findings and effectively communicating your insights and plans.
  • Perform user acceptance testing and ensure solutions meet business requirements.
  • Help to Prioritize initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
  • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
  • Staying up-to-date on the latest process, IT and Ivanti advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Essential Skills and Experience:

  • Degree, Diploma in IT or Computer Science or relevant experience.
  • Practical experience generating process documentation and reports.
  • Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights.
  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
  • The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.
  • Excellent documentation skills.
  • Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
  • A track record of following through on commitments.
  • Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.
  • A history of leading and supporting successful projects.

Preferred Qualifications

  • Strong working knowledge of relevant Ivanti Service Manager or Similar Enterprise Service Management applications.
  • Proven capabilities in project and user-testing management
  • Proven development of innovative and impactful systems solutions
  • Experience with data visualization
  • Highly proficient technical writing capabilities

