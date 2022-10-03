Cisco Network Engineer

Oct 3, 2022

Requirements:

  • Interfaces with corporate executives to train and educate
  • Oversee the implementation of complex IT security plans.
  • Provide test automation and technical support for a network or a virtual private network.
  • Perform firewalls and other network tools.
  • Provide system documentation and diagrams as well as maintenance documentation.
  • Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.
  • Identify and document undocumented areas of a network to develop a network diagram.
  • Evaluate current IT resources and technology resources develops and maintains security policy by identifying and evaluating threats to the organization’s information assets
  • Ensures that the systems and networks of the organization are secure and operational.
  • Uses threat modeling techniques and threat intelligence to develop and maintain a network-based risk assessment tool.
  • Analyzes and detects risks and vulnerabilities associated with new technologies, processes, and applications.
  • Identifies and investigates risk and vulnerability issues and develops and implements solutions to resolve them.
  • Assists in developing and maintaining standards and procedures.
  • Performs security audit and penetration testing activities to evaluate security safeguards and identify ways to improve security posture.
  • Provides network security, network penetration testing, and traffic analysis services to large commercial organizations
  • Conducts comprehensive investigations and audits, performs all necessary forensics procedures, and responds to client requests for information.
  • Reviews client network policies, policies, and security documents, and recommends changes or alterations.
  • Experience with deploying network systems.
  • Experience with security principles and principles of design.
  • Excellent customer service skills.
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Qualifications:

  • Must have the ability to build secure networks for enterprise applications; to maintain security configurations; and troubleshoot problems related to network configuration.
  • Experience with network security and incident response preferred.
  • CCNP Enterprise
  • CCIE Enterprise or Wireless
  • NSE5 – NSE6 and NSE7 will be an advantage
  • ITILv4

Desired Skills:

  • Network
  • NETWORK SECURITY

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

As a Network Security Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the design and implementation of client solutions. This role requires experience in networking technologies such as Cisco, Fortigate or AWS product suite; Network Penetration Testing; Computer Forensics; Social Engineering & ITIL processes along with strong scripting skills including Python and Bash programming languages will be an advantage for this position.

