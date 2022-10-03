Cisco Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements:

Interfaces with corporate executives to train and educate

Oversee the implementation of complex IT security plans.

Provide test automation and technical support for a network or a virtual private network.

Perform firewalls and other network tools.

Provide system documentation and diagrams as well as maintenance documentation.

Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.

Identify and document undocumented areas of a network to develop a network diagram.

Evaluate current IT resources and technology resources develops and maintains security policy by identifying and evaluating threats to the organization’s information assets

Ensures that the systems and networks of the organization are secure and operational.

Uses threat modeling techniques and threat intelligence to develop and maintain a network-based risk assessment tool.

Analyzes and detects risks and vulnerabilities associated with new technologies, processes, and applications.

Identifies and investigates risk and vulnerability issues and develops and implements solutions to resolve them.

Assists in developing and maintaining standards and procedures.

Performs security audit and penetration testing activities to evaluate security safeguards and identify ways to improve security posture.

Provides network security, network penetration testing, and traffic analysis services to large commercial organizations

Conducts comprehensive investigations and audits, performs all necessary forensics procedures, and responds to client requests for information.

Reviews client network policies, policies, and security documents, and recommends changes or alterations.

Experience with deploying network systems.

Experience with security principles and principles of design.

Excellent customer service skills.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Qualifications:

Must have the ability to build secure networks for enterprise applications; to maintain security configurations; and troubleshoot problems related to network configuration.

Experience with network security and incident response preferred.

CCNP Enterprise

CCIE Enterprise or Wireless

NSE5 – NSE6 and NSE7 will be an advantage

ITILv4

Desired Skills:

Network

NETWORK SECURITY

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

As a Network Security Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the design and implementation of client solutions. This role requires experience in networking technologies such as Cisco, Fortigate or AWS product suite; Network Penetration Testing; Computer Forensics; Social Engineering & ITIL processes along with strong scripting skills including Python and Bash programming languages will be an advantage for this position.

