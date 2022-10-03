Data Analyst at Drake International – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our client a leading FMCG, merchandising and product display solutions company is looking for a Data Analyst to join their team.
Requirements:
- Relevant bachelor’s degree
- 2+ years’ experience in a data analysis role is advantageous but not required
- Experience with SQL
- Highly competent with Excel and Microsoft office.
- Experience in a wholesale/factory environment is advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Design and implement a formal master data governance solution for the business.
- Implement data cleansing initiatives for master data items.
- Facilitate master data stakeholders and act as data champion supporting data owners for all master data items.
- Manage master data related communication.
- Implement data quality solutions to ensure data integrity across all reports, databases, and models.
- Extract, analyse, and prepare reports and dashboards to measure and track the quality of key data sets.
- Assist with rollout and user training for new reports
- Monitor daily report execution and delivery. Investigate anomalies and remedy where failures occur.
- Track report execution and delivery reliability identifying areas for improvement and implementing solutions. Ã‚Â· Periodically review continued relevance and use of existing reports.
- Assist in requirements gathering for new reports.
- Leverage and analyse data from multiple sources to create value in decision making.
- Develop processes and tools to measure key performance indicators.
- Perform quality assurance checks on new reports ensuring accuracy and reasonability.
- Capture key external data into systems and assist users in doing the same where necessary.
About The Employer:
Drake International